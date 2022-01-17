Packers' David Bakhtiari is back, but what’s realistic to expect from 'The Big Giraffe' against 49ers?

“But it was funny, especially after I held it and held it, moved left, ran to the right, ran for 7, slid. (I) got up and looked over and Dave was looking at me with that look on his face saying, ‘What in the hell are you doing?’ So, we had a good laugh about that later.”

As good as Bakhtiari is — and as excited as the Packers are about starting an offensive line of Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Lucas Patrick (who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday) at right guard and Turner at right tackle after a bye week spent getting healthy — there is the question of just how close to his normal self Bakhtiari can be after so much time on the sideline.

While the 27 snaps against the Lions were valuable for him, he did come out of the game mid-series and the Packers coaches all expressed concern about making sure Bakhtiari, Myers and other players returning from injury (cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, wide receiver Randall Cobb, et al.) being in the best possible cardiovascular condition for game action.