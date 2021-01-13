Packers' Davante Adams won't alter approach against Rams shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey

“Obviously with Jalen or somebody else who has earned that respect, the top-tier corners, you’re obviously going to put a little bit more into it. But I like to dictate what goes on out there, so I’m not really going to get too caught up in the film and start thinking too much and all that. I just go play my game.”

To appreciate how consistent Adams has been about this issue all season, here was his response before the Sept. 13 opener when he was asked about matching up with the Minnesota Vikings’ revamped secondary, which included two rookie starters:

“Obviously, I study my opponents every week. I’ve got a pretty good idea of the way all of them play,” Adams said then. “But at the end of the day, I’m not really concerned with that. I go out and run my routes, and I try to dictate and make them dictate to what I’m doing. I don’t like to go out and let them set the tone and worry about how this guy plays, if he’s going to press a certain way. Just play my game.

“The mentality I have running routes every game is just, make them chase me. I’m going to go out and play fast and do what I do and make them respond to that.”