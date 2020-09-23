Packers' Davante Adams shows in Lions game that he's learned valuable lesson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — There was a valuable lesson Davante Adams took from watching the Green Bay Packers go 4-0 without him while he battled a painful toe injury last season.

“Yeah, man,” the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said Wednesday. “They don't need me. They don't need me. That's what it boils down to.”

Um … no.

“We need Davante. We always need Davante,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers countered. “He’s so damn talented.”

Adams, of course, was joking. The lesson he actually learned — one that might prove valuable this week, with his status in doubt for Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers (2-0) and New Orleans Saints (1-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome because of a hamstring injury — was that no matter how badly he wants to play, sometimes it’s smarter to take a seat and trust your guys to pick up the slack for you.

That’s certainly what Adams did during last Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions, departing during the third quarter because of the hamstring but wisely staying on the sideline — with some urging from coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s medical staff — as the Packers pulled away.