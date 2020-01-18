Packers' Davante Adams returns home to Bay Area as one of NFL’s best receivers

As they game-planned during the week, the Packers did so expecting Sherman to do what he’s done for most of his career — line up at left cornerback and stay there whether he’s facing Adams or not. But with their opposite cornerback spot having been an issue late in the season, Sherman could match up mano-a-mano on Adams wherever he goes.

“That’s what we’re anticipating. But we’ll have a plan in place if that does happen,” LaFleur said of Sherman staying on the left side. “I’m sure they’ll have a plan for Davante, whether it’s having somebody travel with him or clouding him. They’ll have a plan for him, there’s no doubt.

“(But) we move him around quite a bit. So, he’s going to end up all over the place.”

Added Adams: “Obviously, I’m not going into it expecting to be singled up.”

What Adams does expect is to get the ball as often as the offense allows. After Adams’ performance against Seattle last week, Rodgers paid him the highest compliment by comparing the mental telepathy he and Adams now share to the connection Rodgers had with Jordy Nelson for so many years.

Now, with a Super Bowl berth on the line, Rodgers knows Adams needs to tilt the field in the Packers’ favor to get them there.