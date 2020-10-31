Packers' Davante Adams ready to be even more of a man on the move

GREEN BAY — At this point, it would be downright stupid for an opposing coach to dispatch one poor, overmatched cornerback to try to stop Davante Adams 1-on-1 in man-to-man coverage.
The Green Bay Packers' three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver enters Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field coming off a monster performance in last week’s win over the Houston Texans, who foolishly spent most of the game hoping he could be single covered. The results? Adams caught 13 passes for a career-high 195 yards and two touchdowns.
It was Adams’ second huge game of the season — a season in which he missed nearly 2½ games with a hamstring injury, mind you. In the season opener against the Vikings, Adams had a career-high and Packers single-game franchise record-tying 14 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs.
In essentially 3½ games for the 5-1 Packers, Adams has 36 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns, and on a per-game basis he’s averaging nine receptions for 112.3 yards. Even Adams found himself wondering why the Texans felt like they could get away with not giving their corners extensive help in covering him.
“Honestly, it’s like a weird mix between excitement and — I don’t want to say being worried, but … ,” Adams said with a chuckle in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin. ”When you have certain situations like that, obviously I know what’s going to come from the 1-on-1 opportunity. So, the worry kind of sets in, like, ‘Dang, I don’t know if they’ll continue to do this after this next play.’
“In life, sometimes you’ve got to enjoy the moment that you’re in. So, when I line up and I see one person across from me and the safety’s not tilting my way, I just like to cherish that moment. And we had a good amount of them — probably more than what anyone would have expected in this past game — but we’ll take ‘em.”
So again, it would be foolish for someone to think that Adams can be defended by one player. And given the esteem quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in — at midweek, he called Zimmer “a phenomenal coach” and “one of the best coaches in the league” while saying it would be “absolutely crazy” if Zimmer was on the hot seat in Minnesota — Rodgers knows full well that the guy he considers to be a defensive genius won’t be leaving Adams in single coverage in this game.
“Obviously, he’s a great player,” Zimmer said of Adams. “He’s very good at the line of scrimmage in press. He does a great job with the route combinations that he runs. At the top of the route, he’s excellent. Makes contested catches really well. He catches the ball good over the middle, he catches the ball outside and he’s very, very good against press (coverage).
“It makes it really difficult. And he’s got a guy pulling the trigger that believes in him and can manipulate the defense so many different ways. He’s one of those guys that when you play those guys, they’re going to get their catches. You just hope that you can limit them to not being big plays.”
Vikings banged up
That’ll be no easy task given that Zimmer’s defense will be without two of its top cornerbacks, with Mike Hughes (neck) having been placed on injured reserve on Friday and Holton Hill (foot) also having been ruled out. Of their top cover men, rookie first-round pick Jeff Gladney is set to play after being removed from the injury report, and Cameron Dantzler was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.
Logic would dictate that the Vikings’ attitude entering the game would have to be to force the Packers to beat them with anyone but Adams. And with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (calf) having been ruled out and the team’s other wide receivers having delivered inconsistent or limited production this season, it’s hard to predict who might rise to such a challenge.
Instead, having targeted Adams 46 times already this season, it’s likely that Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur will want to get their best weapon the ball no matter how hell-bent the Vikings are on limiting him. So what do they do?
According to Rodgers and LaFleur, the answer is to do more of what they’ve already been doing with Adams: Move him around formations to force the defense to adjust to his locations. It’s what previous coach Mike McCarthy had to do with Rodgers’ last No. 1 receiver, Jordy Nelson, in his heyday, and it’s something LaFleur has already been committed to this season.
“You’ve got to move him around. You can’t just have him stuck on one side or one spot. That makes it a little bit easier to double him,” Rodgers said. “Davante is such a versatile guy. We can put him on either side. Any position in the slot, like we have been doing, like we have last week.
“I think that’s what makes it most difficult is to keep up with the various formations that we have. He had a big one in Week 1 (against the Vikings) and it wasn’t like we came in on that Wednesday or Monday or Tuesday and said, ‘We’re going to throw Davante 15 targets.’ Just like it wasn’t last Sunday, either. It was more a product of on third downs with a lot of man coverage, he had the opportunities. He had some 1-on-1s and he made some great plays.”
Ready to adjust
Added LaFleur: “Obviously we’ll have a plan. But that plan can change, and we're just going to have to adapt and adjust. I’m sure they’re going to have something for him. He’s a great player and (while) we’re going to have to get everybody involved in the passing game, that’s going to be the challenge — to try to find other ways to get either to get him the ball or to get other guys the ball.
“Certainly, he’s a focal point of our passing game and we’re always trying to put him in position to be the guy, but there’s things teams can do to take the guy away. So, we’ve got to be mindful of that, that not everything is just centered around ‘17.’”
Against the Texans, Adams was targeted 16 times. Of those, he lined up in the left slot three times, the right slot twice, at or just inside the right numbers three times, at or inside the left numbers twice, wide left three times, wide right once, and in the middle of a trips left formation once. One of his catches came when he ran in motion from right to left and Rodgers flipped him the ball as part of a jet sweep-style completion.
“I wish I could tell you that every time you go into a game that you’re going to be able to get Davante 14 catches or 13 catches. Obviously, that doesn’t always happen,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “Obviously, we do want to get him the ball and we want to get other guys the ball, too, because we don’t want to just have to depend on one guy.
“That’s a challenge every week. You’re trying to be dynamic in where you put people, what you ask them to do, and I think we have to continually do that. Davante can’t just line up in one spot where (defenses) are going to know where he’s going to be. We’ve just got to keep mixing it up.”
For his part, Adams insists he’s fine with whatever LaFleur and Hackett come up with for him and not worried about whatever scheme Zimmer has conjured up to slow him down. If that means moving him around even more than he already has been, so be it.
“I don’t see too many challenges from moving me around,” Adams said with a smile. “Honestly, I think it can only help us.”
