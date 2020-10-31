Packers' Davante Adams ready to be even more of a man on the move

“You’ve got to move him around. You can’t just have him stuck on one side or one spot. That makes it a little bit easier to double him,” Rodgers said. “Davante is such a versatile guy. We can put him on either side. Any position in the slot, like we have been doing, like we have last week.

“I think that’s what makes it most difficult is to keep up with the various formations that we have. He had a big one in Week 1 (against the Vikings) and it wasn’t like we came in on that Wednesday or Monday or Tuesday and said, ‘We’re going to throw Davante 15 targets.’ Just like it wasn’t last Sunday, either. It was more a product of on third downs with a lot of man coverage, he had the opportunities. He had some 1-on-1s and he made some great plays.”

Ready to adjust

Added LaFleur: “Obviously we’ll have a plan. But that plan can change, and we're just going to have to adapt and adjust. I’m sure they’re going to have something for him. He’s a great player and (while) we’re going to have to get everybody involved in the passing game, that’s going to be the challenge — to try to find other ways to get either to get him the ball or to get other guys the ball.