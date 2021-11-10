Packers' Davante Adams on wanting, recruiting OBJ: ‘We definitely have entertained the idea’

“The more weapons the better,” Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins said. “He’ll be a great asset to our offense — what we’ve got going on in our receiver room, and just the offense as a whole. I feel like it would open it up more than what we got right now.

“We’re a Super Bowl-contending team and OBJ said he wants to be on a contending team. And I feel like we got the best shot right now. He can come add to us and we’ll just do our thing.”

Beckham, 29, caught 17 passes for 232 yards without a touchdown in six games this season before the Browns moved on from him, and he had just one reception for 6 yards in his last game with Cleveland, a 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 31.

“I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here,” Adams said. Then, smiling, he added, “As long as he’s good with two catches (for) 12 yards, we should be straight.”

All kidding aside, Adams said he would have no problem adding another big-name receiver such as Beckham, who made three straight Pro Bowls his first three seasons with the New York Giants. If anything, Adams said, the addition of Beckham would help him tremendously by drawing defense’s attention away from him more often.