Packers' Davante Adams on wanting, recruiting OBJ: ‘We definitely have entertained the idea’

GREEN BAY — Asked about the possibility of his team adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster, Matt LaFleur had his non-answer at the ready.
“Listen,” the Green Bay Packers coach replied Wednesday, “I can't get into anybody that's not on our football team.”
Davante Adams, meanwhile, had no problem whatsoever doing that a few hours later about the ex-Cleveland Browns wide receiver.
Not only did Adams talk openly after Wednesday afternoon’s practice about how much he’d love to add Beckham, but the Packers first-team All-Pro wideout said he’s been actively recruiting the man they call “OBJ” to joining the Packers.
Last month, Adams allowed himself to get his hopes up with the possibility of adding another big-name player in former NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore to the roster — only to be disappointed to see the ex-New England Patriots cornerback get traded to Carolina instead.
After vowing to never do that again, he’s … doing it again.
“I learned my lesson with (Gilmore), but they are pretty high, I’m not going to lie. Hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said. “(I’ve) been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. But like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen — but if it does, that would be great.”
Adams said he has known Beckham since 2014, when they attended the NFL scouting combine together and Adams’ close friend and college teammate at Fresno State, Isaiah Burse, was Beckham’s roommate in Indianapolis.
Asked how much he and Beckham have been discussing the possibility of him coming to Green Bay, Adams replied, “It hasn’t been extensive talks, but we definitely have entertained the idea — just trying to see where his mind is.
“I don’t think he knows right now what the deal is. I’ve been kind of joking throughout the process with him over in Cleveland and stuff, just letting him know he’s got a nice home over here if he’s ready for that and if it could work. But it’s a business, so there’s lot that goes into it. It’s not as easy as, ‘We want him and he wants to be here.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”
Multiple media outlets reported that the Packers had made a veteran’s minimum salary offer to Beckham, who according to ESPN had narrowed his preferred destinations to Green Bay, New Orleans and Kansas City. NFL Network reported Wednesday night that Beckham plans to “take some time” to consider his options and that a decision is likely “a few days away.”
Beckham cleared waivers earlier this week after the Browns released him as part of an agreement in which the Browns are paying him only $4.25 million of the $7.25 million they owed him for the rest of the season. The Packers are clearly hoping that the idea of playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and having a strong chance at a Super Bowl LVI berth will be more alluring to Beckham than a more lucrative financial offer.
“The more weapons the better,” Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins said. “He’ll be a great asset to our offense — what we’ve got going on in our receiver room, and just the offense as a whole. I feel like it would open it up more than what we got right now.
“We’re a Super Bowl-contending team and OBJ said he wants to be on a contending team. And I feel like we got the best shot right now. He can come add to us and we’ll just do our thing.”
Beckham, 29, caught 17 passes for 232 yards without a touchdown in six games this season before the Browns moved on from him, and he had just one reception for 6 yards in his last game with Cleveland, a 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 31.
“I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here,” Adams said. Then, smiling, he added, “As long as he’s good with two catches (for) 12 yards, we should be straight.”
All kidding aside, Adams said he would have no problem adding another big-name receiver such as Beckham, who made three straight Pro Bowls his first three seasons with the New York Giants. If anything, Adams said, the addition of Beckham would help him tremendously by drawing defense’s attention away from him more often.
“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of doubt as far as what he can do,” Adams said. “It will be different, I’m sure, but I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and to this team.
“We can go win a Super Bowl with the guys that we have in that room right now, but just knowing that’s Odell Beckham Jr. over there, you can’t just leave him one-on-one with just whatever corner. When you have a guy like that over there, (defenses have) got to play a little more straight up, which will allow a little less attention coming my way and more one-on-one opportunities, hopefully.”