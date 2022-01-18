Packers' Davante Adams on third Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy award: ‘I just try to be me’

Extra points

With Adams set to become a free agent, Rodgers’ future uncertain and two of his top assistants — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy — having interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs, coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged it’s “natural” to have a feeling of finality about the team’s playoff run, however long it lasts. His solution? “I think you’ve really got to keep everything in perspective and really just focus on what you have right in front of you,” LaFleur said. “Whether it’s the meeting, whether it's the walkthrough, whether it’s the practice, just making sure you’re dialed in, you’re locked in, you’re doing everything you can to stay in the moment. You’ve got to try and compartmentalize that as best you can and try to keep it as normal as possible.” … The Packers protected four players on their practice squad: receiver/returner David Moore, kicker J.J. Molson and defensive linemen R.J. McIntosh and Abdullah Anderson. … According to longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin, the officiating crew Saturday will be an all-star crew led by referee Ron Torbert. Torbert’s regular crew finished 14th of the NFL’s 17 crews in penalties called this season. Home teams went 10-7 in those games, and the Packers are 6-2 all-time with Torbert as the referee. The 49ers are 3-5.