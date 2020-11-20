Packers' Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King cleared to play against Colts

For his part, Jones isn’t giving up hope just yet.

“I think we can pick up right where we left off,” Jones said. “We have a great offense and not just us three guys, but we have so many more weapons as well. We’re just excited about being able to go out there and take the field and having all of us out there together.”

Jones bides time

Jones knew the questions would be coming, just as they had for center Corey Linsley a day earlier. With left tackle David Bakhtiari having been inked to a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension last Saturday, Jones was just like anyone else — wondering who, if anyone, might be next. Jones, Linsley, King and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams are all in the final years of their current contracts, as was Bakhtiari and nose tackle Kenny Clark, who signed a four-year, $70 million extension in August.

Linsley said Thursday he was effectively focusing on his day-to-day work and not stressing over the uncertainty — although his wife, Anna, wasn’t doing quite as well.

“I just continue to do what I’m doing on the field and just wait my turn,” Jones said. “I know eventually it’ll come (if I) just continue to do my part.”