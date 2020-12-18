Packers' Davante Adams focused on long-term goals as TD streak moves him into select company

"He's one of those transcendent, generational-type players, that it doesn't matter the era or the offense," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "He could be productive in any of those decades or any of those offenses."

Adams' current streak puts him in select company.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice caught touchdown passes in 12 consecutive games in 1987. A.J. Green did it in nine straight games in 2012 for Cincinnati. They're the only players in the Super Bowl era with longer stretches within the same season of consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Adams can tie Green by catching a touchdown pass Saturday night when the Packers (10-3) host Carolina (4-9).

Adams already has shattered a Packers record that lasted nearly seven decades. Hall of Famer Don Hutson had a pair of seven-game streaks with touchdown catches during the early 1940s.

"I think about scoring touchdowns a lot," Adams said. "I definitely think about that. But records, I let those come. I let Tom (Packers communication manager Tom Fanning) text me or catch me after the game and let me know if anything interesting has happened. I tend to just think about the touchdowns themselves, score and then go from there on all that stuff."