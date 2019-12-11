Packers’ Darnell Savage surprised by Derrius Guice’s ‘cheap shot’ claim

GREEN BAY — Eyebrows literally raised, Darnell Savage seemed genuinely surprised by what he heard Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers rookie safety had just been told that Washington Redskins running back Darrius Guice had alleged that Savage’s low tackle on him during the Packers’ 20-15 victory on Sunday had been a “cheap shot.”
“He said that?” Savage replied.
Guice, who suffered a sprained left MCL as a result of Savage’s hit at the end of his 23-yard run, has dealt with knee injuries throughout his brief NFL career. He missed all of his rookie season last year with a torn left ACL that he suffered in preseason, then missed eight games this year after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during the Redskins’ season-opening loss at Philadelphia on Sept. 8.
Guice was coming off a 10-carry, 129-yard performance against Carolina last week and had carried five times for 42 yards at the time of Savage’s tackle. The Redskins placed Guice on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.
Perhaps in frustration at his bad injury luck, Guice replied on Twitter to another user who’d posted a photo sequence of the tackle. “I think it was a cheap shot!!” Guice tweeted. “He knows the history of my knee injuries and went straight at them …”
The first Savage had heard of Guice’s claim — Guice later deleted his tweet, after it began trending and drew the attention of media and players alike on Tuesday — was when it came up at his locker after practice Wednesday.
“I didn’t even know about that. I try to stay off all the social media stuff,” Savage said. After being shown a screen shot of Guice’s post, Savage said, “I’m not a dirty player. In my career, I’ve never done anything to hurt somebody. It’s unfortunate that it happened. I actually told a couple of my teammates, ‘I hope he’s good’ after the play happened. If he feels that way, it is what it is.”
Savage seemed genuinely bothered by Guice’s claim and pointed out that the NFL’s targeting rules make it difficult for safeties to take opposing ball-carriers down because they’re afraid of committing a costly penalty. In real time, the play certainly didn’t appear to be dirty.
“It’s tough, it’s definitely tough. We’re put in a bind with that,” Savage said of the rules. “You’ve got to make do.”
Identity crisis
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been peppered with questions in recent weeks about the Packers’ lack of an offensive identity, and now they have just three weeks before the postseason starts. Despite their 10-3 record, the Packers have not yet clinched a playoff berth and enter Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field coming off back-to-back uneven performances on offense, including one against Washington.
Asked if the offense can find something to hang its proverbial hat on in the next three games, Rodgers suggested that’s unlikely.
“I think it’s a little late to really say, ‘We’re going to establish our identity the last three weeks.’ The film doesn’t lie, like they always say,” Rodgers said. “And kind of the staple of our season so far has been, it’s been different guys every week and we’ve struggled at times with consistency. So the only difference between where we’re at now at 10-3 and being a dangerous force that can make a run deep into the playoffs and to the Super Bowl is that consistency. If anything, that will be the deciding factor on our fate here these next seven or eight weeks. Can we find that consistency in both the run and the pass game?”
Health watch
All 53 players on the Packers’ roster practiced to some degree Wednesday, although it was a non-padded practice and players didn’t wear helmets as part of coach Matt LaFleur’s maintenance program for his players late in the season.
“You just don’t want to beat your guys into the ground,” LaFleur explained. “You want players available for Sunday because there’s plenty of banging that goes on on game day.
“We’re always mindful of what we’re asking our guys to do. We try to take care of them, and I think we’ve got a lot of great people around here to help them be physically at their best.”
Cornerback Kevin King, who missed Sunday’s game against the Redskins with a shoulder injury, practiced on a limited basis. So did wide receiver Geronimo Allison (knee), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), tight end Jimmy Graham (wrist), tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), right guard Billy Turner (knee), fullback Danny Vitale (calf) and cornerback Tramon Williams (veteran rest).