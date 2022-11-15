Packers cut disappointing former third-round pick Amari Rodgers after latest gaffe

“Yeah, he’s returning (kicks and punts) for us now,” the four-time NFL MVP quarterback replied. Then, after a pause as reporters expected a more expansive answer, he added, “That’s all I got on it.”

With Amari Rodgers no longer handling returns for them, the Packers decided Tuesday there was no real reason to keep him around anymore, cutting the 2021 third-round pick after less than two seasons on the roster.

“I talked to him a little bit last night. It was very unfortunate, but that's the business that we're in,” said veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has been a mentor to Rodgers since Rodgers was 12 years old and Cobb was playing for his father, Tee Martin, at Kentucky. “I love the kid. He's a great kid. He goes about things the right way. He prepares the right way. He put in the extra work. But this is a production-based business.”

The Packers took Rodgers off kickoff returns last month and replaced him with Keisean Nixon, then benched Rodgers from his punt-return duties after he fumbled at the end of an 11-yard return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The turnover led to the Cowboys’ go-ahead third-quarter touchdown, and while the Packers overcame it to win, 31-28, in overtime, even special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia lost his patience with Rodgers, who has fumbled four times (losing two) in just 45 total touches this season — tied for the most among NFL non-quarterbacks. (Rodgers was charged with a fifth fumble on the Packers’ late-game desperation lateral-a-palooza at Washington on Oct. 23 as well.)

Nevertheless, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday evening cutting Rodgers “hurts a lot” because of the person he is.

“I know how much this meant to him, and he did everything we asked him to do. He was a great teammate, he works his tail off. You could see him really growing just in terms of overall knowledge,” LaFleur said. “But we are in a production-based business.

“It’s unfortunate, it truly is. I feel for him. He’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of respect for and care for deeply. I’m confident he’s going to get another shot. Sometimes that’s the best thing for guys in this league. You go through a little adversity, you get a fresh start somewhere else. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Nixon said he was ready to assume the full-time punt return duties but indicated he hadn’t been told the job was his.

“They ain’t made a decision on whether I’m the person or not,” Nixon said. “But I’m comfortable and I’m ready for the opp(ortunity).”

As it turned out, there was a reason for Nixon being in limbo: The Packers signed veteran return man Dede Westbrook to their practice squad later in the day, giving them another alternative in the return game for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans, though on a short week it seems unlikely Westbrook could get up to speed that fast.

A fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017 out of Oklahoma, Westbrook played four years for the Jaguars and one with the Minnesota Vikings, returning 69 punts for 644 yards (9.3-yard average) and a touchdown. He also has 170 career receptions for 1,788 yards (10.5 avg.) and nine TDs.

Rodgers’ departure marks just the latest of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s disappointments in the third round, and his failure is doubly disappointing for the Packers given Gutekunst gave up a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft to move up to take him at No. 85 overall.

Gutekunst’s other third-round picks have been offensive lineman Shaun Rhyan last April, tight end Josiah Deguara in 2020, tight end Jace Sternberger in 2019 and inside linebacker Oren Burks in 2018.

Burks never earned consistent playing time on defense before the Packers chose not to re-sign him in the offseason; Sternberger was cut after two nondescript seasons; Deguara is a role player; and Rhyan has not yet played a snap this season while fourth-round rookie Zach Tom has leapfrogged him to be the offensive line’s sixth man, filling in wherever needed.

“You’ve got to perform. And you’re being evaluated every single day, everything that you do is being watched by someone,” Cobb said. “That’s just how I go about my business and I try to echo that message to (younger players). Hopefully, if this is a wakeup call to him, maybe he’ll understand the importance that every day and every moment is.

“My message to him last night was, 'I know who you are as a man. I know who you are as a person. I know what kind of player you can be. So continue to push yourself and build your confidence. Do whatever you’ve got to do to build your confidence and get back to being the player that I know that you are. I hope you can find that.’”

Hill released

In addition to cutting Amari Rodgers, the Packers also released running back Kylin Hill, a seventh-round pick last year who had played sparingly since returning from last year’s season-ending knee injury. And LaFleur left little doubt Hill wasn’t released for performance-based reasons, hinting Hill was unhappy with his limited playing time behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

“I would say this: Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege, and there’s standards and expectations that are placed on every member of this team that we expect guys to live up to,” LaFleur said. “I appreciate what Kylin’s been through and I know it hasn’t been easy coming back from that knee injury that he suffered a year ago that was a pretty devastating hit.

“He’s a guy that we had some high expectations for, and I realize he is in a loaded room. But regardless of your role — no matter how big or how small — we expect guys to come to work and just be supportive and own that role to the best of their ability. When you don’t do that, this is what happens.”

The Packers replaced Hill on the 53-man roster with running back Patrick Taylor, who had been on the practice squad after a stint on the active roster earlier in the year. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad.

Turf wars

After a number of NFL players, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, spoke out on social media against artificial turf on Saturday in a coordinated effort by the NFL Players Association, Aaron Rodgers was asked about the idea of the NFL banning “slit-film” artificial playing surfaces, such as the ones NFC North rivals Minnesota and Detroit have in their stadiums.

The Packers lost star edge rusher Rashan Gary to a torn ACL in his right knee in Detroit two weeks ago, a non-contact injury that certainly appeared to be a turf-related injury.

Rodgers was pessimistic any meaningful change would occur, mainly because league owners won’t want to spend the money to do something to help improve player safety, he said.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence when it comes to the league making that decision without some sort of big vote and gripes from certain owners who don’t want to spend the money,” Rodgers said. “There were many things from the last [CBA] negotiations that the PA decided to pay for out of our own pocket because the ownership just didn’t want to fund some of those things.

“This, to me, is player safety. We — and when I say ‘we’ I mean the people who negotiated without the players — agreed to 17 games, which wasn’t about player safety. It was about monetary gains. So, this would be putting your money where your mouth is if player safety is important.”

Five other teams (the New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals) also have slit-film fields, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London replaced its natural grass soccer field with slit-film surface for the Packers-Giants game there on Oct. 9.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed playing indoors over the years on turf, I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league,” Rodgers said. “I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces. I think that it’d be a good step in the right direction towards player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass.”

Extra points

The Packers designated Cobb for return from injured reserve, and they’ll have until 3 p.m. Thursday to activate him in time for the game against the Titans. … The team’s two walk-through/jog-through style sessions of practice saw Aaron Rodgers (thumb) practice on a limited basis and wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) participate fully. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and cornerback/special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) did not practice.