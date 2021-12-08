Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returns to practice in limited fashion

Running back Aaron Jones knows his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died in April at age 57, is looking down on him and beaming with pride after the son was selected Tuesday as the Packers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Yar nominee. He knows this because the two talked about the award before his father’s sudden passing.

“It means everything to me," Jones of the nomination after practice Wednesday. “Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these guys who are nominated or some of these guys who have won before is a huge honor.”

Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jr., established the A&A All The Way Foundation, which gives back to youth via charitable giving, with the help of their dad several years ago. But Jones’ community work reaches far beyond that to include his and Alvin's Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp in their hometown of El Paso, Texas; his partnership with Cousins Subs for the "Yards for Shoes" campaign, with a pair of shoes being donated to a child in need for every rushing yard Jones gains (currently 564); and his involvement with military causes, having grown up with both his parents in the armed forces.