Packers continue to add to offensive line on third day of draft with Ole Miss' Royce Newman

Needing a depth charge on their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers started Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday the way they’d started Day 2 — by taking a big offensive lineman who they can only hope will turn out to be as good of a player as some other Day 3 linemen the team has unearthed in recent years.
In the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Newman, the Packers would be thrilled to have another top-flight blocker in the tradition of T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari — all of whom made multiple Pro Bowls after being picked in the fourth round.
LIVE: Co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan speaks to the media following the #Packers selecting T/G Royce Newman in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
In Newman, the Packers believe they have a versatile lineman who can help them everywhere, co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said.
"We like the options,” Sullivan said. “We think he can play winning football at guard, at tackle. He could probably even kick inside to center if that was needed.
“He's a smart kid, he's bright. So that allows him mentally to move up and down the line of scrimmage."
Welcome to Green Bay, @RoyceNewman4488!
pic.twitter.com/gMppfIO9v3
Newman, a former high school tight end and basketball player in Nashville, Ill., was a two-year starter at Ole Miss, including last year at right tackle. He has long enough arms (33 1/4 inches) to stay at tackle but they length could be an advantage inside as well.