Packers consider upping snaps, touches for No. 1 running back Aaron Jones

“I feel like any back, that’s one of your main goals, to reach 1,000,” said Jones, who ran for 1,321 yards as a sophomore at UTEP in 2014 and 1,773 yards as a senior. “That’s always been one of my goals every year from high school — well, high school is more than 1,000 — to college on up is to reach 1,000 yards. It would’ve been nice to get it (against Minnesota), but it’s going to happen eventually. Next week we’ll get it.”

Extra points

Jamaal Williams wasn’t the only one who would not have practiced Wednesday due to injury. The Packers also listed veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin), fullback Danny Vitale (knee) and safety Will Redmond (hamstring) as non-participants. … Tight end Jimmy Graham and cornerback Tramon Williams also would not have practiced as part of their veteran rest protocol. … Among the others who would have been limited in practice were nose tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), center Corey Linsley (back) and defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle). … LaFleur said the coaches were planning to get to work on Christmas Day at around noon after spending the morning with their families. “What this schedule does afford is our coaching staff to really have a good time period to put together a good plan for our guys,” LaFleur said. “A lot of us have kids, and you know how special that is for kids on Christmas morning. I know my kids will probably be up at like 4 in the morning or whatever and ready to open up presents. It’ll just give us some time with our families, and then we’ll come back here and get to work.”