Packers confirm positive COVID-19 test, reports identify running back A.J. Dillon

The morning after a brutal loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers got even more bad news, with the team confirming a player had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While the Packers did not confirm which player tested positive, multiple media outlets were reporting Monday morning that running back A.J. Dillon had tested positive for the virus and would be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the rookie back sidelined Thursday night for Green Bay's game at San Francisco, the Packers could be extremely thin in the backfield, with Aaron Jones still battling a calf injury.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Packers said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined.