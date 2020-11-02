Packers confirm positive COVID-19 test, reports identify running back A.J. Dillon

The morning after a brutal loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers got even more bad news, with the team confirming a player had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
While the Packers did not confirm which player tested positive, multiple media outlets were reporting Monday morning that running back A.J. Dillon had tested positive for the virus and would be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the rookie back sidelined Thursday night for Green Bay's game at San Francisco, the Packers could be extremely thin in the backfield, with Aaron Jones still battling a calf injury.
"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Packers said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined.
"We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol."
The Packers also said that all team meetings on Monday would be held virtually as they face a short turnaround before their matchup with the injury-riddled 49ers.
Dillon carried the ball five times for 21 yards while also catching one pass for 16 yards Sunday against Minnesota as Green Bay fell to their NFC North Division rivals, 28-22, to drop to 5-2 on the season.
The positive test was first reported by the NFL Network.
This story will be updated.
