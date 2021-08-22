Packers concerned about star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith’s back, whether he’ll be ready for season

Extra points

LaFleur said the team is hopeful that No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love, sidelined since suffering a right (throwing) shoulder strain in the Aug. 14 preseason opener against Houston, will be able to do individual drills in practice on Monday and perhaps take part in team drills on Tuesday. “He threw with our trainers every day,” LaFleur said. “It’s just trying to get the volume up, trying to get the velocity up, the distance (up), just to see how he feels.” … After watching the film of Saturday’s loss, LaFleur absolved No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert on the back-to-back plays where he fell coming out from under center, saying that rookie right guard Royce Newman’s footwork was the issue, not Benkert’s. “Royce, I thought, he did a lot of great things, but just on those two plays in particular his left foot actually crossed over behind the center’s foot and he stepped on the quarterback,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think I’ve seen that happen two times in one series ever before.” Benkert still led the offense to a touchdown on that drive. … The Packers will have to make five roster moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit by Tuesday at 3 p.m., but Gutekunst said he wished the rules allowed for him to have 90 players on the roster through the final preseason game, as was the case two years ago. “My preference would be we’d have about 150 going into the last (preseason game). That would be my preference,” Gutekunst joked. “But the more, the better, I think. (Cutting to 80) just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I understand why they do it; it’s just I think it would be much better the more players we had.”