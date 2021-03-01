 Skip to main content
Packers’ coaching carousel stops with four promotions, four additions to staff
Packers’ coaching carousel stops with four promotions, four additions to staff

coaching photo

Packers coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call against the Panthers on Dec. 19 at Lambeau Field.

 MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 coaching staff is set, with two trusted position coaches having received coordinator designations — and, presumably, pay raises — to reward their groups’ performances last season.

Having fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine following the team’s Jan. 24 season-ending loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took just over a month to finalize his reconstituted staff.

In addition to hiring Joe Barry as his new defensive coordinator and promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator in a pair of moves that were already announced last month, LaFleur gave offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, a rising star in the coaching ranks, an additional title on Monday as the team’s offensive run-game coordinator.

Veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, a well-respected defensive voice and an internal candidate to replace Pettine, was given the defensive passing-game coordinator title.

LaFleur also promoted Rayna Stewart from special teams quality-control coach to assistant special teams coach, and promoted Connor Lewis from offensive quality-control coach to special teams assistant/game management specialist.

Four new coaches were also hired: John Dunn as a senior analyst, Justin Hood as a defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as an offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as an offensive quality control coach.

Dunn is the most experienced of the new hires, having spent the past two seasons coaching tight ends for the New York Jets after spending two years as an assistant with the Chicago Bears.

The remainder of the staff remains intact, including outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who will return to his role for a third season despite his mentor’s departure. Smith has spent most of his NFL coaching career working with Pettine, having played for him in Baltimore and coached under him with the New York Jets before joining the Packers staff in 2019.

Offensive staff

Nathaniel Hackett – Offensive Coordinator

Luke Getsy – Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator

Adam Stenavich – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Justin Outten – Tight Ends

Ben Sirmans – Running Backs

Jason Vrable – Wide Receivers

Luke Butkus – Assistant Offensive Line

Ryan Mahaffey – Offensive Quality Control

Tim Zetts – Offensive Quality Control

Ruvell Martin – Coaching Assistant (Minority Fellowship)

Defensive staff

Joe Barry – Defensive Coordinator

Jerry Gray – Defensive Backs/Passing Game Coordinator

Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Line

Kirk Olivadotti – Inside Linebackers

Mike Smith – Outside Linebackers

Ryan Downard – Assistant Defensive Backs

John Dunn – Senior Analyst

Wendel Davis – Defensive Quality Control

Justin Hood – Defensive Quality Control

Special teams staff

Maurice Drayton – Special Teams Coordinator

Rayna Stewart – Assistant Special Teams

Connor Lewis – Special Teams Assistant/Game Management Specialist

