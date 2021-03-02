Packers’ coaching carousel stops with 4 promotions, 4 additions to staff

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 coaching staff is set, with two trusted position coaches having received coordinator designations — and, presumably, pay raises — to reward their groups’ performances last season.

Having fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine following the team’s Jan. 24 season-ending loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took just over a month to finalize his reconstituted staff.

In addition to hiring Joe Barry as his new defensive coordinator and promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator in a pair of moves that were already announced last month, LaFleur gave offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, a rising star in the coaching ranks, an additional title on Monday as the team’s offensive run-game coordinator.

Veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, a well-respected defensive voice and an internal candidate to replace Pettine, was given the defensive passing-game coordinator title.

LaFleur also promoted Rayna Stewart from special teams quality-control coach to assistant special teams coach, and promoted Connor Lewis from offensive quality-control coach to special teams assistant/game management specialist.