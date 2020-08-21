Packers coaches declare open competition at inside linebacker spot next to new starter Christian Kirksey

GREEN BAY — No one has the inside track on the Green Bay Packers’ second starting inside linebacker spot alongside Christian Kirksey.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine made that clear on Friday morning, confirming what has been relatively evident throughout the first week of training camp practices: Oren Burks, Ty Summers and rookie Kamal Martin are all in the mix to be the second inside linebacker in the base defense when the regular season kicks off Sept. 13 at Minnesota.
Wanting more speed and coverage skills at the position, the Packers made little effort to re-sign leading tackler Blake Martinez, watching him leave for the New York Giants on a three-year, $30 million free-agent deal while replacing him with Kirksey, whose two-year, $13 million deal is a relative bargain after back-to-back season-ending injuries the past two years before being cut by the Cleveland Browns.
And while Kirksey is set to be the defense’s signal caller and a three-down inside linebacker in Pettine’s scheme, who lines up next to him is very much up in the air.
“‘Kirko’ has been great,” Pettine said during a Zoom video conference call Friday morning, the defensive coaches’ first media session of camp. “He looks good. He’s running around well. He’s what we expected when we signed him.
“As far as the other spot, there’s open competition there between Oren Burks and Ty Summers and Kamal, the draft pick. All those guys have their own particular skill sets. … We’re hopeful that competition will bring out the best in those guys.”
Of course, it’s hard to project how much that second inside linebacker will see the field anyway. Pettine likes to play his sub packages with five and six defensive backs — outside linebackers coach Mike Smith estimated the Packers played their true base defense only about 20% of the time last year — so Burks, Summers or Martin will have to show they merit more playing time.
“It’s not really about fighting for snaps. It’s trying to be the best player you can be when you’re out there,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “If you make a play, that keeps you on the field and gets you on the field, one way or another. That’s what we want, is for the guys that are going to be productive and trustworthy and accountable and tough. If you’re all those things, you find your way on the field and stay there for a long time.”
That’s the kind of player Pettine believes he has in Kirksey, who has played in just nine of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons but is viewed as being better in space than Martinez was. After a slow start in camp, Kirksey has come on in recent days, Pettine said.
“You could tell I think initially he just struggled a little kind of being out there with guys who have been in the system — and he’s the new guy, but he’s the one that has to do a lot of the communication,” Pettine said. “It’s important to him, and he’s really been putting the time in to get that right.”
As for how much the other inside linebackers will play, Pettine replied, “Who are our best 11? And if it involves playing two linebackers and that's our best 11, and that matches up well against the groupings they're in, that's what we'll be in. If it's not, then we'll go another route. That will all take shape here in time, but it's certainly a tremendous benefit for us to have a linebacker who has (Kirksey’s) type of coverage ability."
Rah-rah for Rashan
Smith’s passion for Rashan Gary’s potential has not waned a bit since Smith last raved about last year’s top draft pick late last season. In fact, it’s apparently intensified.
Smith ran around the halls of 1265 Lombardi Avenue when general manager Brian Gutekunst chose Gary with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and despite Gary’s limited playing time (244 regular-season snaps) and production (two sacks), Smith raved about his talent and potential. He was at it again on his Zoom call Friday.
“We all know he's athletic. Period. There ain't no doubt about that. And he loves football. Loves it,” said Smith, adding that Gary texted him at 12:30 a.m. on Friday — the players’ day off –— to ask for a list of three things he could work on to get better. “And, he's meaner than a rattlesnake.
“I'm telling you — guys like that, they don't fail. They don't. You get guys that are athletic and all that stuff but they don’t love football, those are the ones that don’t make it. … The strides that he has made, it’s a credit to him, and how hard he freaking worked his butt off this offseason, working on the things we wanted him to work on. It’s showing up, and I can’t be more proud of somebody than him. Because he’s going to be a damn good player. I’m telling ya.”
‘Why not us?’
For a group that was last seen hemorrhaging 285 rushing yards in an embarrassing NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19 — a game in which they were so thoroughly dominated that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted eight passes all game long — the Packers defense is feeling good about its chances this season amid the coronavirus-related challenges the 2020 season is presenting.
“We're going to be a confident group,” Pettine said. “There's going to be high expectations. We were able to get to within a game of the Super Bowl. In this crazy year, you've got to feel like, ‘You know what? If we play good defense, why not us?’
“We're going to go out and play the games. It'll be unique circumstances, but hey they're keeping score, we want to be the best and feel like we can certainly get to that level."
