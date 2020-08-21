Packers coaches declare open competition at inside linebacker spot next to new starter Christian Kirksey

“You could tell I think initially he just struggled a little kind of being out there with guys who have been in the system — and he’s the new guy, but he’s the one that has to do a lot of the communication,” Pettine said. “It’s important to him, and he’s really been putting the time in to get that right.”

As for how much the other inside linebackers will play, Pettine replied, “Who are our best 11? And if it involves playing two linebackers and that's our best 11, and that matches up well against the groupings they're in, that's what we'll be in. If it's not, then we'll go another route. That will all take shape here in time, but it's certainly a tremendous benefit for us to have a linebacker who has (Kirksey’s) type of coverage ability."

Rah-rah for Rashan

Smith’s passion for Rashan Gary’s potential has not waned a bit since Smith last raved about last year’s top draft pick late last season. In fact, it’s apparently intensified.

Smith ran around the halls of 1265 Lombardi Avenue when general manager Brian Gutekunst chose Gary with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and despite Gary’s limited playing time (244 regular-season snaps) and production (two sacks), Smith raved about his talent and potential. He was at it again on his Zoom call Friday.