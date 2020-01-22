Packers coach Matt LaFleur stands by defensive coordinator Mike Pettine

Asked how players could play with less than maximum effort with a berth in Super Bowl LIV on the line, LaFleur replied, “That’s a great question. That’s something that I’m still trying to figure out right now as we speak.”

In the immediate aftermath of the game, no players mentioned a lack of urgency or felt they came out flat to start the game. LaFleur made no mention of that being a concern, either, although he apparently didn’t like what he saw on film when he returned to Green Bay and assessed the performance.

“I mean, I don’t understand that because you’re there. You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl and for that to happen, it’s extremely bothersome,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I’m going to look inside of myself and see why weren’t our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that.”

Meanwhile, neither of the Smiths nor quarterback Aaron Rodgers, two of the team’s top leaders, felt that there is a huge cap between the Packers and the 49ers, who outscored Green Bay 50-0 in the first halves of the team’s two meetings this season.