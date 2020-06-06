Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to training camp but admits ‘you really don't know until you get the guys back’

“Back in 2011 after the lockout, everybody was thinking the product was going to be a lot worse on the field and guys weren't going have the same type of time to prepare,” Rodgers said last month. “I think there's a greater accountability on players to prepare. But on the coaches as well. There has to be a real streamlined approach to the most important parts of those installs, and the finer details are at a premium.

“I think anybody who went through it says the same thing: We never felt better, from a physical standpoint. That was a great offseason of training, and being able to be in our home cities I think was really beneficial that year to come back and just feel physically in phenomenal shape. Now, it does also throw a spotlight on those who were doing the right thing during the offseason and those who maybe need more of a structure. That’s kind of the thing that’ll be the most glaring when and if we come back together.

“For us, in 2011, because we’d been in the system for so many years, it wasn’t as big of a difficulty jumping right back into the installs. (Now) we’re a second-year offense and we’ve been able to have Zoom meetings, so I didn’t feel like we’ll be so far behind mentally.”