Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn't big on London trip

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t want to say he hates the idea of playing in London.

Of course, given the way the Green Bay Packers coach answered questions on Wednesday about Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, he didn't have to say it.

He made his point perfectly clear without actually saying so.

“I’m not going to give you my honest answer. I’d rather refrain,” LaFleur said. “It feels like a Thursday night game for us as coaches just in terms of all the preparation you’ve got to do. But you just do it, so it is what it is.”

LaFleur has coached in London games twice: as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 and as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 in that 2017 game while the Titans lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-19 in the 2018 game.

And what did he do for fun during those trips across the pond?

“I didn’t leave the hotel either time,” LaFleur said. “You just go there, you try to get your work done and then rest up when you can. And (then) you go out and do your job to the best of your ability.”

While LaFleur can work and order room service all he wants, his quarterback won’t be doing the same. In fact, with the Packers having never played a London game before, Aaron Rodgers said he was disappointed the team didn’t go earlier in the week to take in the sights and sounds of jolly old England.

“Listen, coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players. Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack. So I wouldn’t read too much into that,” Rodgers replied when told of LaFleur’s not-so-enthusiastic feelings about the trip.

“We’re all excited. I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That’s what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early.

“I think overall, everybody is super excited to get over there. … I’ve been talking about doing this for years, since they started this. (I) couldn’t wait to get over there.”

While LaFleur kept his preparation plans under wraps earlier in the week https://madison.com/sports/football/professional/for-007-matt-lafleur-keeping-london-plans-secret-is-a-matter-of-competitive-advantage/article_51185e93-b5fb-55bf-9cf0-9b9588121f52.html?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_MadisonSport, the team practiced at essentially its normal time on Wednesday. Thursday’s practice will be earlier than normal in advance of the charter flight to London, and then Friday’s practice is slated for 1:15 p.m. London time — or 7:15 a.m. Wisconsin time.

“I think the whole point when you go over there is, at least with your preparation schedule, try to stay as consistent as you would on normal weeks — even though it’s nothing like a normal week,” LaFleur said.

Asked what he’s told his players about sightseeing and other touristy activities, LaFleur replied, “Hopefully they can go back in the offseason.” He did not say it in a joking manner.

“You’re not going to lock them in their rooms or anything like that. (But) guys have to understand that they’re professionals and they’ve got a job to do. We all do,” LaFleur said. “I truly believe the team that handles the trip the best is going to put themselves in the best position to win the game.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m sure they want to do, but if they know they shouldn’t do them are they going to do them? But I trust our guys. I think they’ll make wise decisions and I expect us to play at a high level Sunday.”

Health watch

Although offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins spent the early part of practice riding stationary bikes, both were listed as limited participants in practice.

So, too, was cornerback Jaire Alexander, who went through individual drills after missing last Sunday’s win over New England with a groin injury he suffered against Tampa Bay the week before.

“We’ll let him go through the week,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see where he’s at.”

Center Josh Myers (foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) also were limited in practice.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos, who is in the concussion protocol, was the only player not to practice at all.

Extra points

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, whose ankle injury last week coupled with backup Tyrod Taylor’s concussion resulted in running back Saquon Barkley playing quarterback, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and appears likely to play despite his injury. … Veteran safety Eric Wilson, signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad on Tuesday, took part in his first practice. “He’s a really solid defender, and he’s really good on (special) teams,” LaFleur said of Wilson, who has played in 78 games in six NFL seasons. “We’re lucky to pick up a guy like that.” … Rodgers said the cutoff hoodie he wore in his post-game news conference on Sunday was not an homage to Patriots coach Bill Belichick — but said it would have been if it had dawned on him to do it. “I didn’t even think about that,” Rodgers said. “That would’ve been something that I might do for sure if I actually thought about it.”