Packers coach Matt LaFleur has ‘no idea’ if David Bakhtiari might play Sunday

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t know if David Bakhtiari will play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Green Bay Packers head coach isn’t even letting himself consider when — or if — his five-time All-Pro left tackle will be back on the field.

One thing is for certain: Bakhtiari wasn’t on the field Wednesday for practice at Clarke Hinkle Field. Considering that the Packers had gone to a one-day-on, one-day-off practice schedule for him last week — and the team had not yet practiced this week — it hardly was a good sign.

The Packers practiced in pads on Wednesday, as they have been doing so far in the regular season. Last week, Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis in pads on Wednesday, took Thursday off and then practiced again on a limited basis on Friday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report and then was inactive for the Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears.

Yosh Nijman has started at left tackle in each of the first two games and would do so again Sunday if Bakhtiari remains sidelined.

Asked before practice if he knows right now whether or not Bakhtiari is going to play Sunday, LaFleur replied, “I have no idea.” Later, he added, “We’re going to take it one day at a time and we’ll see where we’re at on Sunday. I don’t even let my mind go there at this point.”

Asked later when he needed to know about Bakhtiari’s availability for game-planning purposes, LaFleur replied, “We’re not going to game plan any different. Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely some things that you could potentially do differently, but I think Yosh has done a dang good job in his time starting for us. There’s not a lot (that would change) when it comes to that position with the way Yosh has played.”

Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a December 31, 2020 practice, underwent reconstructive surgery in January 2021 and underwent two subsequent surgeries — one before playing 27 snaps in last year’s regular-season finale at Detroit last Jan. 9, and one after the season — thereafter.

Bakhtiari was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 21 and said near the end of camp that he expected to be ready for the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota. Now, he’s on the verge of missing his third straight game to start the season with no clear indication of when he might play.

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, meanwhile, returned to game action last Sunday night against the Bears for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a loss at Minnesota last Nov. 21, and both LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about what Jenkins’ return meant to the team.

Speaking at his locker after practice Wednesday, Rodgers shed no light on his longtime teammate and friend’s situation.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure where he’s going to be at percentage-wise, not just physically but mentally,” Rodgers said. “When he’s back, he’s a minimum top-three left tackle in the league. Yosh has played really well for us, but there’s a reason Dave gets paid what he gets paid and he’s been a first-team All-Pro many times.”

Tablet ‘toss’

In the wake of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throwing the sideline Microsoft Surface tablet during the Bucs’ win over New Orleans last week, Rodgers was asked Wednesday about his own tablet throwing video from a 2015 loss at Carolina.

“Tossed,” Rodgers corrected. “Tossed.”

Rodgers said he hadn’t seen the clip of Brady, who basically spiked his tablet on the sideline after tossing his helmet. But Rodgers said that his Carolina toss — a reaction to realizing he hadn’t seen a wide-open Randall Cobb on an interception he’d thrown late in the game — remains the only time he’s sent a tablet flying.

“Tempted? All the time. Actually doing? I’ve done it once,” Rodgers said. “Not the tablet’s fault, but it’s hard to remind yourself of that in the moment.”

Asked if it was the only time he’s thrown a tablet or the only time TV cameras caught him doing so, Rodgers replied, “I’ve tossed it to where it’s hit the ground only one time. I might’ve tossed it to one of the guys who holds onto it, but I’ve only tossed it once. And it wasn’t an intent to smash it. It was just, ‘Get away from me.’

“I don’t think I threw it hard enough for any damage to happen to it.”

Injury report

Beyond Bakhtiari’s absence, the Packers were also without wide receiver Randall Cobb Wednesday because of an illness.

While the Packers’ wide receiver situation isn’t as dire as Tampa Bay’s, three other wideouts were limited in practice: Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring).

Jenkins (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) were also limited.

For the Buccaneers, wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) did not practice while three more wide receivers — Breshad Perriman (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (calf) — were among the six Bucs who were limited in practice.

Bucs starting left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), who didn’t play last week against New Orleans, did not practice Wednesday.