Packers coach Matt LaFleur has mistakes to fix heading into matchup with Vikings

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur is thrilled that his Green Bay Packers are riding a three-game winning streak and have a genuine shot at making the NFC playoffs after all that his team has been through this season.

But make no mistake, the Packers head coach is also well aware that — as pivotal as the team’s 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was — the performance was filled with mistakes and missed opportunities.

And with his Packers still essentially in win-or-go-home mode entering this week’s matchup with the NFC North-champion Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, his team will have to play even better to keep its postseason hopes alive.

That said, he also liked what he saw from his guys, who rallied from a 20-10 deficit on offense, pitched a second-half shutout on defense and found a way against a Dolphins team with its own playoff aspirations.

“I thought it was a really cool deal with what our team accomplished yesterday, being down 10 points on the road against a really good football team,” LaFleur said Monday afternoon during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field.

“It wasn’t pretty. We all know that. It was not a pretty win, and there’s a lot of things we can do a lot better — really in every phase. But we found a way. At the end of the day, that’s what matters most. Now, we’ve got to learn from the things we did screw up and get our mistakes corrected.”

From first-half busted coverages on defense that led to explosive plays, to an ill-conceived fake punt that should’ve been aborted, to red-zone failures on offense that forced them to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns, LaFleur ticked off myriad issues that could have cost his team against the Dolphins.

And yet, they still won?

“It means that the work is working, and we just need to keep doing the things that we've been doing and things like that’ll happen. We’ve just got to stay the course,” said veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, against Miami. “You don't really control wins and losses, but your attitude and your effort and your preparation going into games, you have complete control over that.”

On defense, the Packers went from giving up an 84-yard touchdown catch-and-run to Jaylen Waddle and a 52-yard over-the-top deep ball to Tyreek Hill to set up another score, to Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas intercepting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Miami’s final three offensive possessions.

“We just stepped up. We just started playing better. We all looked at each other like, ‘We’ve got them. C’mon,’” Douglas said. “We just kept leaning on each other. We saw, we communicated it and got it right.”

On special teams, the botched second-quarter fake punt overshadowed Keisean Nixon’s early 93-yard kickoff return and Mason Crosby’s perfect 3-for-3 day on field-goal attempts.

LaFleur said Monday that the doomed fake, which came on fourth-and-2 from the Green Bay 20-yard line, was the fault of the coaching staff, as he and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia should have given the players the ability to call off the fake when Miami left its regular defense on the field for the anticipated punt.

The Packers were trailing 17-10 at the time, and were fortunate that the defense held the Dolphins to only a field goal after personal protector Dallin Leavitt took the snap and was stuffed for no gain.

“That was all bad, obviously. It’s a turnover,” LaFleur said. Then, with a smirk, he added, “The saving grace is that that’s the first punt we’ve attempted to fake in four years and we actually (still) won the game. So now at least we put one on tape, although it was a bad one.

“Yeah, we have to give our guys the ability to get out of that, no doubt.”

LaFleur said the idea behind the fake was to steal a possession on special teams, but that the look the Dolphins gave was problematic enough that the coaches should’ve called it off.

Asked if Leavitt or punter Pat O’Donnell had the power to call off the fake once they recognized that the Dolphins’ alignment wasn’t advantageous, LaFleur replied, “We had to articulate and show like when we wanted to call it off. … We can’t put our guys in that situation.”

And, as the offensive play-caller, LaFleur was also less than pleased with the unit’s ineptitude in the red zone and on goal-to-go situations.

The Packers drove inside the Dolphins’ 20-yard line five times but came away with only two touchdowns while settling for three field goals, and of those five trips inside the red zone, the Packers actually had first-and-goal on four of them — but only managed touchdowns on two.

That’s consistent with the offense’s struggles in those areas this season; entering Monday night’s Los Angeles Chargers-Indianapolis Colts game, the Packers ranked 24th in the 32-team NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency (51%) and dead last in goal-to-go touchdown efficiency (50%).

“Yeah, that was not our best, obviously,” LaFleur said. “I definitely could have done a better job giving our guys better plays that we could go out there and execute. … And then when we did have some (good) looks but we just didn’t maximize the gains.”

And yet, they won. And as a result, their path to the playoffs is simple: Beat the Vikings, beat the Detroit Lions at home in the regular-season finale on Jan. 7 or 8, and then hope that either the Washington Commanders lose one of their remaining two games or the New York Giants lose both of their remaining games.

“I don’t think we’ve struggled with confidence but (we) definitely haven’t had a lot of believers outside of the locker room, I don’t think,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Maybe this will give us a couple on the bandwagon. But we’ve been in a good rhythm, (had good) practice energy and cohesion, and been playing a little bit better complementary football.

“It wasn’t perfect, but (Miami) is a good football team, and they had a lot to play for. So it was a good win for us.”