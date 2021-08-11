Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Falcons' Arthur Smith trade good-natured barbs

Taylor entered his senior season at Memphis in 2019 as a likely NFL draft pick after rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. But he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in the opener and opted for a less-invasive surgery that would allow him to return later in the season. But when his foot didn’t heal correctly, Taylor needed a second surgery, which he underwent in Green Bay with Packers team physician and renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

“Nothing on Memphis,” Taylor said, “but you offer a kid that’s 20 years old at the time and had aspirations of going to the NFL and getting drafted that year, possibly upgrading his draft status, and you tell him, ‘Hey, we can get you back in six to eight weeks if you do this surgery or you do this sixth-month surgery and miss the whole year?’ I’m going to go with the six to eight weeks. Nothing against those guys. It was my decision.”

The Packers signed him knowing he was unlikely to play last season, seeing potential in the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Taylor. He enters Saturday’s preseason opener against Houston looking like a strong candidate for the No. 3 spot.

“Man, I haven’t played real football in so long,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to finally get out there and play against somebody else. I’m excited about that.”

