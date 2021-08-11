 Skip to main content
Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Falcons' Arthur Smith trade good-natured barbs
PACKERS | NOTES

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Falcons' Arthur Smith trade good-natured barbs

First-year Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith talks to quarterback Matt Ryan during a practice this month.

 JOHN BAZEMORE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons won’t face each other this season, unless it’s in the playoffs. So the back-and-forth between Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Falcons coach Arthur Smith will — eventually — be put on hold.

But for a few fun days during training camp, the two friends traded good-natured barbs over their respective appearances. The two worked together with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 — LaFleur as the offensive coordinator, Smith as the tight ends coach — and when LaFleur got the Packers’ job in 2019, Titans coach Mike Vrabel promoted Smith to coordinator.

Smith’s two years in that role were enough to get him the Falcons’ job this year, and he was the one who got the tease-a-palooza started earlier this week when he joked about his pal being a bit obsessed with his appearance.

“I don’t spend an hour looking into the mirror before games like Matt LaFleur does,” Smith told reporters.

LaFleur had already done his daily Q&A session with reporters when Smith’s zinger went viral, so the Packers coach responded Wednesday morning when a reporter asked about Smith’s remarks.

“I’m honored that he would think of me first of all. But, you know, Arthur and I did share a locker room together in Tennessee,” LaFleur said. “So yeah, I might have been looking in the mirror, getting my clothes right while he was trying to get his hair right with that Just For Men.”

That, of course, was a reference to the men’s hair-coloring product, which the prematurely gray Smith could use, in LaFleur’s estimation. Just to make sure Wisconsin reporters got the joke, LaFleur took off his hat to show off his jet-black hair and added, “You guys know he's younger than me, right?”

Indeed. Smith turned 39 in May while LaFleur turns 42 in November.

Of course, if LaFleur thought he got the last word, Smith made sure that wasn’t the case, questioning how long it took LaFleur to come up with his response.

“It obviously took him all night to think of something that he thought was funny,” Smith said. “I’ve been going gray since 20. I don’t look like I’ve got black shoe polish in my hair, so, go figure. But, no, I love Matt LaFleur. He’s one of my good friends in the business and he’s done a hell of a job up in Green Bay. … But again, (the retort) did take him a day.”

Running back race

With starter Aaron Jones (hamstring) not practicing with what LaFleur suggested isn’t a long-term injury, it’s given the coaches a chance to get a long look at the candidates for the No. 3 running back job behind Jones and AJ Dillon. So far, rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor, an undrafted free agent last year who missed the season because of a foot injury, are getting the most repetitions. Dexter Williams is also in the running.

Taylor entered his senior season at Memphis in 2019 as a likely NFL draft pick after rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. But he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in the opener and opted for a less-invasive surgery that would allow him to return later in the season. But when his foot didn’t heal correctly, Taylor needed a second surgery, which he underwent in Green Bay with Packers team physician and renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

“Nothing on Memphis,” Taylor said, “but you offer a kid that’s 20 years old at the time and had aspirations of going to the NFL and getting drafted that year, possibly upgrading his draft status, and you tell him, ‘Hey, we can get you back in six to eight weeks if you do this surgery or you do this sixth-month surgery and miss the whole year?’ I’m going to go with the six to eight weeks. Nothing against those guys. It was my decision.”

The Packers signed him knowing he was unlikely to play last season, seeing potential in the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Taylor. He enters Saturday’s preseason opener against Houston looking like a strong candidate for the No. 3 spot.

“Man, I haven’t played real football in so long,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to finally get out there and play against somebody else. I’m excited about that.”

Extra points

Already being held out of Saturday night’s game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was given Wednesday’s practice off by LaFleur. He did attend most of the practice and spent some of it chatting with the head coach during drills. Jordan Love ran the No. 1 offense. … Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, on the non-football injury list with a back problem, did some rehabilitation work during practice, as did defensive end Kingsley Keke (ankle). … Rashan Gary (groin) was back on the sideline Wednesday after returning for Tuesday’s practice from the injury. … Marcedes Lewis also had practice off for veteran’s rest.

