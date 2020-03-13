Packers close Lambeau Field, limit staff travel amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Kirksey, 27, has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons, having played just two games last season because of a torn pectoral tendon that required surgery and just seven games in 2018 because of shoulder, ankle and hamstring injuries.

Just 27, Kirksey was one of the better inside linebackers in the NFL in 2016 (148 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss) and 2017 (138 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles) and earned a four-year, $38 million contract extension before the 2017 season.

The Browns cut him with two years left on that deal, saving themselves from paying him a $7.75 million base salary this season and an $8.25 million base salary in 2021.

The Packers are looking to renovate the position with veteran starter Blake Martinez, despite registering a team-record 201 tackles last season, not expected to return as he hits free agency. The other inside linebackers on the roster are Oren Burks and Ty Summers, who have seen limited or no action on defense. Among the prominent inside linebackers set to hit free agency next week are the Los Angeles Rams’ Cory Littleton, the Chicago Bears’ Nick Kwiatkoski and ex-UW standout Joe Schobert, who played alongside Kirksey with the Browns.

Extra points

As expected, the Packers parted ways with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, who learned of his release Wednesday after two largely disappointing seasons in Green Bay. The move became official Thursday morning. … Wide receiver Allen Lazard was among the players who received significant bonuses from the performance-based pay pools. Lazard, who wasn’t on the roster coming out of training camp but finished the season as the team’s No. 2 receiver, made an extra $307,200.52. Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow received $304,230.00, while running back Aaron Jones received the most — $374,311.76 — following his breakout season.

