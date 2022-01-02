Packers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed, eliminate Vikings from playoff contention in 37-10 rout

GREEN BAY — The road to Super Bowl LVI in Tinseltown will go through Titletown — at least on the NFC side of the NFL’s playoff bracket.
The Green Bay Packers will get to stay at home for the postseason — and they’ll get the opening weekend off, having secured the lone conference first-round playoff bye — thanks to Sunday night’s 37-10 victory over the completely overmatched Minnesota Vikings at chilly Lambeau Field.
Thanks to the Arizona Cardinals’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, the Packers took the field knowing that they could wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the second straight year with a victory. And with the Vikings playing without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Minnesota barely put up a fight with limited backup Sean Mannion at the controls.
As a result the Packers improved to 13-3 on the year, with one game remaining in this, the NFL’s first 17-game regular season: Next Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field. The Packers were 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons as coach, but lost in the NFC Championship Game each year — in 2019 on the road at the San Francisco 49ers, and last year at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite earning the No. 1 seed and playing that conference title game at home.
The Vikings, meanwhile, went from beating the Packers 34-31 on Nov. 21 to losing four of their next six games — leaving them at 7-9 on the year and officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Whether the Packers can turn this year’s top seed into a berth in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles remains to be seen. If they do, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would go back to the Super Bowl for the first time since leading the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV championship in his third season as the starter, with the decade-long gap between the Super Bowl appearances being the longest for any quarterback in NFL history.
LaFleur will have to decide whether to play Rodgers, who has scarcely been practicing because of a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot, in the regular-season finale against the Lions. In each of LaFleur’s first two seasons, the Packers went into the regular-season finale with something to play for: In 2019, the Packers needed a victory in Detroit to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye; last season, they needed to beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.
Rodgers, in position to win his fourth NFL MVP award and second in a row, finished the night having completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (114.8 passer rating) before giving way to backup Jordan Love with 7 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the game.
The Lambeau Field crowd of 77,832 serenaded Rodgers with chants of “MVP! MVP!” following a 3-yard scramble with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. They did it again about midway through the fourth quarter after Rodgers picked up a first down with a 5-yard scramble on third-and-3 from Minnesota’s 12-yard line.
Wide receiver Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, giving him 117 receptions on the season — breaking his own franchise single-season record of 115, set last year. With 1,498 yards on the year, he also pulled to within 21 yards of the club’s single-season receiving yardage record, set by former teammate Jordy Nelson, who had 1,519 yards in 2014, when Adams was a rookie.
The Packers’ running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 139 rushing yards and 189 total yards from scrimmage, with Jones breaking 28- and 27-yard runs early in the game and Dillon crashing into the end zone for a pair of second-half touchdowns.
The Packers started slowly, settling for a field goal on their opening drive, failing on a fourth-and-3 play from the Vikings’ 11-yard line and settling for another Mason Crosby field goal on their third red zone trip of the night, leaving them with just a 6-0 lead midway through the first half.
But with the Vikings offense essentially a non-factor without Cousins, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ win at U.S. Bank Stadium six weeks ago, it didn’t matter. Rodgers threw his two touchdown passes in the final 4:11 of the first half, hitting Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown, then Adams for an 11-yard score on the ensuing possession to give the Packers a 20-3 lead at halftime.
From there, it was just a matter of surviving the 10-degree temperatures and getting out of the game with everyone healthy. Dillon’s first touchdown made it 27-3, his second made it 37-10, and before Minnesota’s garbage-time drive in the closing moments, the Packers had outgained the Vikings, 482-168, while Rodgers watched from the sideline, enjoying being a spectator.
How much time he’ll spend as a spectator next week now becomes the question, as LaFleur must mull the rest-versus-rust decision.
