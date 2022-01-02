Packers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed, eliminate Vikings from playoff contention in 37-10 rout

The Vikings, meanwhile, went from beating the Packers 34-31 on Nov. 21 to losing four of their next six games — leaving them at 7-9 on the year and officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Whether the Packers can turn this year’s top seed into a berth in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles remains to be seen. If they do, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would go back to the Super Bowl for the first time since leading the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV championship in his third season as the starter, with the decade-long gap between the Super Bowl appearances being the longest for any quarterback in NFL history.

LaFleur will have to decide whether to play Rodgers, who has scarcely been practicing because of a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot, in the regular-season finale against the Lions. In each of LaFleur’s first two seasons, the Packers went into the regular-season finale with something to play for: In 2019, the Packers needed a victory in Detroit to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye; last season, they needed to beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.