NEW YORK — And then there was one.
After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.
And it's little surprise that the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fourth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year's MVP race," Newsday said Bob Glauber. "With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver."
The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Death. Taxes. Patriots," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.
The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.
The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.
"The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.
"(Carson) Wentz getting stronger," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12)
6
0
0
384
1
2. New England Patriots
4
2
0
369
4
3. Kansas City Chiefs
5
1
0
359
2
4. New Orleans Saints
4
1
0
352
3
5. Los Angeles Chargers
4
2
0
311
11
6. Baltimore Ravens
4
2
0
308
10
7. Minnesota Vikings
3
2
1
305
9
8. Cincinnati Bengals
4
2
0
292
5
9. Pittsburgh Steelers
3
2
1
290
12
10. Philadelphia Eagles
3
3
0
274
15
11. Green Bay Packers
3
2
1
253
14
12. Carolina Panthers
3
2
0
245
6
13. Miami Dolphins
4
2
0
232
17
13. Chicago Bears
3
2
0
232
8
15. Seattle Seahawks
3
3
0
217
19
16. Washington Redskins
3
2
0
213
18
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
3
3
0
206
7
18. Houston Texans
3
3
0
176
21
19. Dallas Cowboys
3
3
0
174
23
20. Tennessee Titans
3
3
0
152
13
21. New York Jets
3
3
0
150
24
22. Detroit Lions
2
3
0
144
20
23. Atlanta Falcons
2
4
0
128
27
24. Cleveland Browns
2
3
1
123
16
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
3
0
101
22
26. Denver Broncos
2
4
0
81
25
27. Buffalo Bills
2
4
0
78
26
28. San Francisco 49ers
1
5
0
49
32
29. New York Giants
1
5
0
46
28
30. Indianapolis Colts
1
5
0
42
29
31. Arizona Cardinals
1
5
0
36
30
32. Oakland Raiders
1
5
0
14
31
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk