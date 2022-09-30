Packers' Christian Watson knows ‘there’s leaps and strides to be made’

GREEN BAY — The dream sequence for Christian Watson last Sunday had him catching the game-winning touchdown, giving the Green Bay Packers a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with about a hundred family and friends in the Raymond James Stadium stands.

Instead, thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered at midweek, the Packers rookie wide receiver was a spectator for the’ 14-12 victory — just like his mom, Christa, and the rest of his family and friends who were there to support him in the same stadium where he once played a pee-wee football game as a 7-year-old growing up in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

“I was definitely bummed out, for sure,” Watson said Friday afternoon as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. “But it’s part of the game. It’s always tough, regardless of obviously being in Tampa. I want to play football. Not being able to do so is always frustrating.

“My family knew it was out of my control. I’m sure they were disappointed. But they were nothing but happy to see me and happy to have an opportunity to see an NFL game.”

Watson said he still enjoyed spending time with his mother, grandmother and sister, who still live in the area. But he admitted he pressed the medical staff to let him play through the injury, which in hindsight would have been a mistake, he said.

“That’s what the training staff, that’s what the doctors are there for — to keep you from hurting yourself,” Watson said. “Obviously, I wanted to play. And I let them know that. I was upset, but I was understanding as well.”

Watson has been dealing with plenty of frustration during his rookie season. The second-round pick from North Dakota State underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the offseason program ended, a procedure that forced him to miss the bulk of training camp and all three preseason games.

Then, on his first NFL snap, he dropped what should have been a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the Packers’ 23-7 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 11.

Then came the hamstring injury, which leaves Watson having played 85 of the Packers’ 193 offensive snaps (44.5%, despite missing an entire game). He goes into Sunday’s matchup having caught five passes for 43 yards and carried one time for 7 yards — while fellow rookie Romeo Doubs is leading the team in receptions (14) and receiving yards (137) through three games.

“Mentally, he’s been great,” wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said of Watson. “And I tell you what, Christian is a worker. You watch him out there at practice, there’s a speed that I’ve maybe never felt before. He’s been pushing himself.

“Obviously, the more you’re out there and the more you get live reps, just like Romeo did, the more you’re going to hone your craft and get better at it and more comfortable. He did miss (most of) training camp, and obviously you wish you had all those reps back.

“There’s going to be ups and downs with young players. There’s ups and downs with guys in their seventh year. It’s not always easy.”

The good news is that Watson was removed from the injury report Friday, meaning he’s cleared to play Sunday, and that the season has only just begun. There’s plenty of football left for him to play and plenty of time for him to have an impact.

“For sure. Just seeing how much I’ve grown up to this point of the season, not even having gotten to do the majority of training camp, if I can continue to grow at this rate, I’m excited to see where I’m at Week 8, Week 10, Week 14,” Watson said. “I think there’s leaps and strides to be made. And I know with that comes more and more opportunities, and I’m obviously excited to see where it goes.”

Extra points

The Packers removed left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) from the injury report, meaning he will play against the Patriots. That doesn’t mean coach Matt LaFleur won’t rotate him again with backup Yosh Nijman, though perhaps Bakhtiari will play two series and then sit one out instead of the series-by-series rotation he did last week. It’s also possible Bakhtiari will get the go-ahead to play the entire game. "I trust Dave, we trust Dave and we're in constant communication in terms of what is the best plan for him to try and get him back to where he can go out there and play a full game," LaFleur said. “We’re pretty fluid around here, and I would say the same with that situation.” … The Packers listed cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) as questionable on the final injury report of the week after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday while sitting out Thursday’s practice. … The only other player left on the injury report was backup tackle Caleb Jones (illness), who was ruled out. … As expected, the Patriots ruled out starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle). Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) also are out, while seven players are questionable.