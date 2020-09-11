Packers' Christian Kirksey ready to show what he can do when healthy again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey is eager to reintroduce himself to the NFL after missing most of the last two seasons.

Kirksey once ranked among the league's most prolific tacklers, but a hamstring injury caused him to play just seven games in 2018 and a torn pectoral muscle limited him to two games last year.

Now he's beginning a new chapter as he attempts to boost a Packers defense that gave up 285 yards rushing to San Francisco in last year's NFC championship game. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker makes his Packers debut Sunday at Minnesota.

"The past two years due to injury, I've missed some time with football, but I know who I am," Kirksey said. "I know what type of football player I am. It's just a good opportunity to go out there and ball out. And that's all I'm focused on doing, is playing as one with this defense and just going out there and having fun."