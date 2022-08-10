Packers change at long-snapper reinforces commitment to special-teams improvement

GREEN BAY — Jack Coco wasn’t fooling himself. Just because the incumbent long-snapper and his direct in-camp competition was cut on Wednesday doesn’t mean the Green Bay Packers are handing him the job.

“You’re always competing with someone. No matter what, no matter where you are,” Coco said after handling all the long-snapping duties during practice after Steven Wirtel was released earlier in the day. “People are always looking for someone to replace you.”

That’s definitely the Packers’ new special-teams mantra in the aftermath of last year’s train wreck.

In truth, Coco, who was Georgia Tech’s long-snapper only on place kicks for three years before becoming a scholarship tight end (and doing no snapping at all) as a senior, is not a finished product and might not be fully qualified to snap in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota given his circuitous route to the NFL. He might benefit from a year on the practice squad perfecting his craft.

But that the Packers already made a change and will have a new snapper in 2022 is telling. Wirtel took over at midseason last year when Hunter Bradley, a 2018 seventh-round pick who handled the long-snapping for 3⅓ seasons, was released.

That the team moved on from Wirtel before Friday night’s preseason opener at San Francisco sends a very clear message the status quo is not OK for a team that finished last season with the NFL’s worst special-teams ranking.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and the scouting staff had a pair of other free agent snappers in for tryouts on Tuesday — Mitchell Fraboni and Antonio Ortiz, neither of whom have NFL regular-season experience — as part of a large group of tryout players.

“Just making sure we’re on top of things there,” Gutekunst said.

While new special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and assistants Byron Storer and Micheal Spurlock have changed the culture and intensity of special teams, Bisaccia has also had at least some say in personnel.

Bisaccia pushed for the team to add cornerback Keisean Nixon and safety Dallin Leavitt, both of whom he coached with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Packers also added cornerback Rico Gafford, who was signed before Bisaccia’s hiring but also has been in his system.

“(Bisaccia) was big on both those two guys, no doubt about it,” Gutekunst said of Nixon and Leavitt. “Before Rich was here, Nixon was on our radar as nickel corner. And then when Rich came in, he was obviously very, very high on him as a special-teams player. And then Leavitt has just been one of their best special-teams players over there for the last couple of years. So yeah, he was very influential.”

Williams returns

Thin at running back, the Packers brought back a familiar face, signing 2019 sixth-round pick Dexter Williams after the team released him on the final roster cutdown at the end of camp a year ago.

“I had a big smile on my face,” said Williams, who made four NFL stops last year after his release and also spent time in the USFL this spring. “It’s awesome, just being back with the guys I started this with, that I came in with. I miss it here. I called this place home when I was first drafted, so I love it here.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he was demanding of Williams during his first tour of duty with the Packers, which he finished having played in seven regular-season games with seven carries for 19 yards.

“He is a guy that I probably was really hard on throughout his time here in terms of trying to get everything out of him,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got to say, it’s always cool to see a guy not only take the coaching but you just see him evolve and mature as a player, as a person. I think he was one of our hardest workers on our team. You can always count on Dex giving maximum effort. It was great to see him back here and I’m excited for him.”

Meanwhile, the Packers also signed safety Micah Abernathy, who took part in practice — and even was on the field for an 11-on-11 red-zone period — despite not having seen the defensive playbook yet.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” said Abernathy, a three-year starter at the University of Tennessee who played in the USFL this spring, too. “It got me to where I want to be. I’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

Extra points

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from a veteran rest day but wide receiver Randall Cobb (foot), tight end Dominique Dafney (knee) and rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (being evaluated for a concussion) did not practice. … LaFleur called up a large group of veteran players after Wednesday’s practice ended, perhaps to inform them they won’t play against the 49ers. Those players included Rodgers; running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones; wide receivers Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Cobb; tight end Marcedes Lewis; defensive linemen Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry; outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith; cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas; and safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.… Left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby are all on the PUP list and have yet to pass their physicals, so they won’t play, either.