Packers CEO Mark Murphy says team shouldn't have to 'stick to sports'

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy takes issue with the notion that the team should "stick to sports" and discusses the team's plans for addressing social justice concerns in a video posted on the team's website.
The video was released two days after the Packers canceled practice to discuss these matters and nearly a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An attorney for Blake's family has said Blake is paralyzed.
"I often hear we should stick to sports," Murphy said. "I have to respectfully disagree."
He cited the example of Vince Lombardi and noted that the former Packers coach was "ahead of his time in signing and supporting Black players when few in the league did."
"I also call on NFL owners," Murphy said. "They are in powerful, privileged positions. They can make a huge difference and obviously have close relations with everybody in all their organizations. It's time to make changes."
Murphy said team officials had "good discussions" with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. Murphy added that "I think our players will be meeting and discussing with them in the future."
"One of the things that's very important to all of us is to get bodycams to police officers," Murphy said.
Murphy also noted that the Packers would be making the Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field a polling station. Murphy said the Packers would be making a $250,000 social justice impact grant in addition to the $500,000 the team already has provided in social justice grants this year.
A look at a historic day in Wisconsin pro sports
A united message
The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their First Round series vs. the Orlando Magic this afternoon.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
The team provided the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ul5rMlitlS
Bucks players voice their concerns
Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
Bucks ownership speaks
A pioneer weighs in
In 61 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the @nba players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT @MSNBC @CNN pic.twitter.com/70VAIFxhtf— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 27, 2020
Brewers postpone their game
A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/X9etvO3zIp— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
'Time to make a stand'
"There comes a time where you have to live it, you have to step up. You can't just wear these shirts and think that's all well and good and then when it comes time to act on it, or make stand or make a statement... you can't just not do it." - @ChristianYelich pic.twitter.com/ItMZyj3Muf— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
No distractions
Ryan Braun: "The most impactful thing we could do is not play our baseball game and to not distract from what's going on in the country."#Brewers pic.twitter.com/CCNE53lqyE— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 27, 2020
Counsell sees courage
“Our players did a courageous thing in Major League Baseball. They went first. I'm proud of them for that."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-Craig Counsell pic.twitter.com/Xv1s6dmbJR
'How can I be better...'
"Everyone needs to look in the mirror and say 'How can I be a better human being to my fellow men and women every day of our lives."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-@Bruter24 pic.twitter.com/MYzpbT0N6V
Games 'take a back seat'
Our game took a back seat tonight for issues that are much more important. Our hearts are with all those who are hurting. Still working for #JusticeEqualityNow https://t.co/XR96HiFJpx— Brent Suter (@bruter24) August 27, 2020
'It's more than sports'
"It's more than sports."@Brewers reliever Josh Hader weighs in on the @Bucks boycott. pic.twitter.com/flGuRdTOJu— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 26, 2020
LaFleur discusses canceled practice
#Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur addresses the media 🎥 https://t.co/TZJidtcW7x— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2020
Continuing the message
Learning hard lessons
I stand now and say, I was ignorant and recognize I benefited from a broken system that was made for people that looked like myself. This is about humanity and nothing else! #BlackLivesMatter is all of our responsibilities to fight for equality as human beings!— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) August 27, 2020
Not your entertainment
I’m not here solely your entertainment.. I’m a Black Man. No I won’t shut up when it comes to my community and the problems we face as a whole.. if that bothers you . Then don’t watch me don’t follow me don’t support me.. if you are not here to help then leave. I will be ok— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) August 27, 2020
Pushing for change
This can’t keep happening every other week. Is disheartening. Real change needs to happen. We are scared for our lives, that’s not how life is meant to be lived. Stand with us everyday not just game day!— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 27, 2020
