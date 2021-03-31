Packers CEO Mark Murphy mum on why Aaron Rodgers’ contract wasn't altered to create cap space

A little more than a week later, Gutekunst spoke with reporters and fielded a host of questions about Rodgers. The first was what he needed to do to assure Rodgers he’d be the team’s quarterback beyond 2021.

“I don’t think I have to a lot of assuring him because I think obviously his play speaks for itself,” Gutekunst said. “I will say this: We’re really excited not only for next year but the years to come. He’s playing at such a high level that he always has and I think this year was a special team. It didn’t finish like we wanted to finish, but I think everybody’s purely motivated to get back and I think, like I said, I don’t think there’s anything that we have to do. He’s our quarterback, and he’s our leader.”

Later, Gutekunst added: “I’m not going to get into contract specifics, but what I will say is, I think every player is different and different players merit different things. There’s no doubt about that. (Rodgers) is an exceptionally big part of what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do in the future, so as we attack this salary cap that we’re going to have to attack this season, there’s a lot of players (whose) contractual situations we’re going to have to address.