Packers center Corey Linsley blocks out uncertain future after David Bakhtiari's extension

“Corey is definitely better at compartmentalizing than me,” Anna Linsley said. “If I get too far ahead of him in asking what he thinks might happen or this, that or the other thing, he’s usually quick to reply with the trusty old, ‘We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it.’ While he stays grounded in the present and focused on the day-to-day, I’m usually the one mulling over what the future might bring. I’ve always been a planner and one thing in life the NFL has taught me is to not make too many plans and just appreciate the moment.

“Green Bay has definitely become home, and when I think of the possibility of not being here next year, the hardest part is leaving the community. We’ve developed some incredible friendships and are forever grateful to those who’ve made this place so easy to call home. On the flip side, as with any potential new chapter in life, there’s some excitement and curiosity for what might play out. I think our biggest thing as a family is to focus on the positives in all of this and just have faith that we will end up right where we are meant to be.”

And so, while his wife frets, Linsley focuses — on the Colts, and on helping the 7-2 Packers to another NFC North division title and, he hopes, a Super Bowl run in this bizarre 2020 season.