Packers center Corey Linsley avoids season-ending knee injury in 41-25 win over Bears

Home sweet home

Getting off to a 27-3 lead to start the game certainly will help your team’s energy. But Rodgers got what he wanted from the team’s stadium operations staff, who as per his request — and with 500 or so team employees and their families in the Lambeau Field bleachers — played all the usual in-game hits to get the team and the tiny crowd fired up.

“I told Matt (LaFleur), I want to see ‘Roll Out the Barrel.’ I want the beer races. I want ‘Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign.’ I want ‘YMCA.’ I want the favorites,” Rodgers said following the Packers’ Nov. 15 home win over Jacksonville. “I don’t know why we’re shying away from some of those. But hey, I’m just one man.”

Apparently, he’s one man with at least a little juice around 1265 Lombardi Avenue, as the small gathering of fans held signs for the song, which was originally recorded by the Canadian group Five Man Electrical Band and later covered by the heavy metal band Tesla. The Packers also had their usual Miller beer races on the scoreboard and played "Roll Out the Barrel,” too.

Extra points