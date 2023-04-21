GREEN BAY — To fully appreciate just how barren the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart at tight end is at the moment, consider this:

Once upon a time, early in Matt LaFleur’s tenure, the coach’s affinity for the tight end position was such that the beat writers who regularly cover the team joked with him that he might try to get five tight ends on the field simultaneously.

That’s right, five offensive linemen, five tight ends, one quarterback. What an alignment that would’ve been, right? Then, to top it off, someone then pointed out that with Robert Tonyan’s background as a quarterback, LaFleur could in fact get six TEs on the field and send Aaron Rodgers to the bench.

Now, with the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, the position LaFleur views as critical to the success of his offense — because of tight ends’ versatility and ability to line up virtually anywhere in any formation — has exactly two players who’ve ever seen action in a real NFL game: Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, both of whom are entering their fourth NFL seasons and neither of whom has proven himself capable of being an every-down, starting player in the league.

The other two players at the position, Nick Guggemos and Austin Allen, are former undrafted free agents who spent time on the Packers’ practice squad late last season.

“We’ve got a lot of areas that are unknown right now,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged earlier this offseason. “We only have a couple tight ends coming back from last year, so there’s some holes there. Those guys have to step into those roles and fill them, or we’re going to have to look other places.”

Tonyan, looking for a fresh start after being unable to recapture the magic of his breakout 2020 season post-knee injury, left for a bargain-basement one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, the team he grew up rooting for as a kid in Illinois.

Soon-to-be 39-year-old Marcedes Lewis, looking to play an 18th NFL season to become the longest-tenured tight end in NFL history, remains a free agent, but the expectation is that he’ll join Rodgers with the New York Jets whenever Gutekunst and Jets GM Joe Douglas find common ground on the compensation package.

It’s conceivable that Lewis, who is universally respected by coaches and players alike at 1265 Lombardi Ave., could return for a sixth season in Green Bay, but considering his closeness with Rodgers, it’s hard to imagine Lewis turning down another year with Rodgers to stay with the rebuilding Packers.

“That’s a guy I want to finish my career with,” Rodgers said of Lewis earlier this offseason. “If I’m playing, I want that guy next to me.”

All of which leaves the Packers looking to the draft for a tight end, as evidenced by the way they brought three of the highest-rated prospects at the position — Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington — in for pre-draft visits to Lambeau Field.

Teams are only allotted 30 such visits, and the Packers frequently use them on lesser known prospects who might be Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents. It’s not often that they bring in candidates for their first-round pick, so having that tight end trio come to Green Bay makes it clear the priority the position is for this team in this draft.

Fortunately for the Packers, Gutekunst sees depth at the position even beyond the first tier of prospects.

“That’s one of the positions I think is a very good class, a deep class,” Gutekunst said. “I really do like Tyler Davis and Josiah Deguara — the two guys that are on our roster right now along with a couple guys we picked up in the middle of the season last year. I like that room, but this is a good group of college tight ends.”

Packers depth chart

No. Name Height Weight Age Exp. College 81 Josiah Deguara 6-foot-2 238 pounds 26 4 Cincinnati 84 Tyler Davis 6-4 252 26 4 Georgia Tech 46 Nick Guggemos 6-5 247 27 1 St. Thomas 49 Austin Allen 6-8 253 24 1 Nebraska

Best in class

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

In an alternate sports universe, perhaps Mayer would have played for the Irish’s men’s basketball team — growing up in Northern Kentucky, his dream was to play hoops for the University of Kentucky Wildcats — and prepping for the NBA Draft instead of the NFL Draft.

But despite playing “a lot” of basketball as a kid, he realized football — with its “controlled anger, controlled madness” — was better suited for his intense personality.

“Probably eighth grade year, freshman year, I kind of switched from basketball to football. I got a bench press in my basement, started lifting,” Mayer said. “I lost my jump shot. I couldn't shoot worth anything, so I played football my freshman year and played middle linebacker and tight end and man, I kind of just took off from there. Got a little bit bigger, got stronger, got faster.”

The results are hard to dispute, as Mayer finished his final season in South Bend with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. But, he admitted, NFL teams see lots of room for improvement in his blocking, which will be priority No. 1 as he enters the league.

“I've got to work on my blocking technique. There's no doubt about that. I feel like this past year it's something I definitely took a jump on,” Mayer said. “I think I can do anything any team asked me to do. I can be in the backfield, and I can block. I can be a fullback and block. I can be at the end, I can be out by the numbers, I can be in the slot and run routes. I can do it all, man. And that's really how I feel. And I think there's a lot of teams here that believe the same thing.”

Best of the rest

Dalton Kincaid, Utah; Luke Musgrave, Oregon State; Darnell Washington, Georgia; Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State; Sam LaPorta, Iowa.

Pick to click

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

A former high-school quarterback — and teammate of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this draft — Schoonmaker has an interesting view of the importance of blocking as a tight end.

“It's honestly a fun thing to do,” he said at the NFL scouting combine in February. “I had a lot of fun over the years just being able to be a part of that part of the offense, plenty of different kinds of blocks in there, being able to do what's asked of me. It's a fun deal.”

It’s a good thing the 6-5, 252-pound Schoonmaker took so much joy in blocking, considering how rarely he caught the football during his five years at Michigan. After a redshirt year in 2018, Schoonmaker had two receptions for 54 yards. And his pass-catching productivity was still limited in his final two seasons: His 52 receptions for 583 yards and six TDs in 2021 and 2022 combined are all lower totals than Mayer and Kincaid each had last season alone.

Still, Schoonmaker’s combination of size, speed (4.63-second 40-yard dash) and athleticism make him a likely third-round pick with plenty of room to grow as a player — much like another ex-Big Ten tight end, George Kittle (Iowa), has done in San Francisco.

“I’ve always loved watching George Kittle. He's been my favorite tight end in the past few years to watch,” Schoonmaker said. “I used to love watching his mic'd up videos before some of my own games just to get my mindset right. He has such a great time out there.”

History lesson

If the Packers stay put at No. 15 and snag Mayer or Kincaid there, it would mark the first time that the Packers have used a first-round pick on the tight end position since 2000, when Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf picked Bubba Franks from Miami (Florida) with the 14th overall pick.

Franks went on to become a three-time Pro Bowler who caught 256 passes for 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns in 114 games across eight seasons in Green Bay.

Incredibly, the Packers didn’t even draft another tight end at all over the next seven drafts, until Ted Thompson took Texas’ Jermichael Finley in the third round (No. 91) in 2008. Finley was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses before a career-ending neck injury in 2013 forced him to retire.

Since Finley, the organization’s track record with tight ends has been spotty at best. The club has picked eight tight ends over the past 14 drafts, none of them earlier than the third round: Penn State’s Andrew Quarless (fifth round, 2010); Arkansas D.J. Williams (fifth round, 2011); North Carolina’s Ryan Taylor (seventh round, 2011); California’s Richard Rodgers (third round, 2014); UAB’s Kennard Backman (sixth round, 2015); Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger (third round, 2019); and Deguara (third round, 2020).

Next: Offensive linemen.