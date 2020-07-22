Packers by position: Without Bryan Bulaga, Packers hope to hold the line with ex-Badger Rick Wagner stepping into the breach

But replacing the 31-year-old Bulaga, who started 124 career games (including playoffs) in Green Bay, is no easy task. Yes, Bulaga did sustain season-ending injuries in 2012 (a hip injury in November), 2013 (a knee injury sustained in training camp in August, which opened the door for Bakhtiari to start as a rookie fourth-round pick at left tackle) and 2017 (a knee injury in November). But he started all 16 games last season, which most observers considered the best of his career, and he had started at least 12 games in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 as he returned to form as one of the league’s top right tackles.

“Unless Rick’s changed and kind of gotten too caught up in the limelight, he was a sweetheart when I met him back in 2013 and the few encounters that we’ve had together throughout our careers in the NFL,” Bakhtiari said. “He’s always more of the soft spoken, sweet side. Of course, his game kind of reflects differently. I think he lets out most of his aggression and anger in the game. So, in terms of fitting in the room, I don’t think there will be an issue.

“In terms of what I would expect, I mean at the end of the day, who knows what he’ll bring? But I’d assume he’ll acclimate just fine and kind of be the soft spoken, kind of neutral voice that I think is needed and maybe at times to calm me down or tell me to shut up.”