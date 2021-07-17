Packers by position: Will he? Won’t he? Packers quarterback situation hinges on three-time NFL MVP coming to camp

“My mindset this whole offseason’s been to get myself ready, and that’s been my mindset since I got here,” Love said. “Whether Aaron was here or not here, that’s going to be my mindset regardless, because I have to get myself ready to play and be able to go out there and take charge of the team and be able to perform at a high level and do my best so everybody else can do their jobs as well. My goal is just to take day by day, get better, find areas I need to improve.”

On the rise

Benkert

After taking part in the post-draft rookie camp on a tryout basis, Benkert beat out the other tryout QB (Chad Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly) and earned a contract. He then turned some heads during the OTAs and minicamp when getting rare 11-on-11 snaps, and one could have argued convincingly he looked better than Bortles, who has 73 games of starting experience in the league.

Benkert, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018, has spent the past three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve. He was called up to the 53-man roster for one game last season but did not play and reverted back to the practice squad thereafter.