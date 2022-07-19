Packers by position: While Robert Tonyan recovers, Packers look to Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis to step up

GREEN BAY — This was not the way Robert Tonyan’s story was supposed to go.

Coming off a breakout 2020 season in which he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied with Kansas City Chiefs perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce for the most TDs at his position that season — the Green Bay Packers still-green tight end was supposed to further elevate his game in 2021, put up even bigger numbers and earn himself a big-bucks long-term contract, cashing in either in Titletown or elsewhere.

That’s not what happened, of course.

No longer a surprise to defenses and no longer able to run free in the passing game because the injury-riddled offensive line needed his help more frequently in pass protection, Tonyan’s receiving numbers cratered during the first seven games of the season (15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets).

And just when things finally began looking up during an Oct. 28 win at Arizona, Tonyan went down awkwardly as he was tackled at the end of a 33-yard catch-and-run — his longest play of the season — late in the third quarter and suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his season. (At the time of his injury, Tonyan had caught seven passes for 112 yards and a TD over the previous seven quarters.)

Playing on a second-round restricted free agent tender of $3.384 million, the injury prevented Tonyan from any potential big payday, and he re-signed this offseason on a one-year, $2.45 million prove-it deal that allows for him to earn an additional $1.515 million via per-game roster bonuses of $89,117 for each game he plays this season.

Exactly when Tonyan will get the all-clear is hard to say. The Packers’ medical staff has traditionally treated ACL reconstruction surgeries as 10- to 12-month recoveries. So if Tonyan, who spent all of the offseason practices in the rehabilitation group working off to the side, is on the earliest end of that timeline, he’d be ready to practice near the end of training camp and might be good to go for the Sept. 11 season opener at Minnesota.

But as five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s recovery has proven, nothing is guaranteed even in an age where ACL tears are seldom the career-threatening injury they used to be.

“I can’t speak to that or for him,” new tight ends coach John Dunn said when asked when Tonyan might return. “I just know this: He attacks every day as hard as he possibly can. What that looks like down the road, I can’t certainly predict the future, but he’s trying his best to catch up to speed.”

While beloved veteran Marcedes Lewis will once again be relied upon to deliver leadership, sound run-blocking and the occasional crucial catch, it’ll be up to 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara, last season’s pleasant surprise Tyler Davis, and Dominique Dafney to pick up the slack.

All three enter the season still largely unproven, however.

“I just feel like they’re eager,” Lewis said of the younger tight ends. “My message to them all the time is, ‘Don’t think about competing against the guy next to you. You’re competing against what you’re capable of, (of) being the best version of who you are every single day.’

“When you can do that, you can sleep at night. That’s one thing that I’ve been able to do my entire career.”

Here’s a closer look at the tight end position as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday:

Depth chart

89 Marcedes Lewis: 6-foot-6, 267 pounds, 38 years old, 17th year from UCLA.

85 Robert Tonyan: 6-5, 240, 28, fifth year from Indiana State.

84 Tyler Davis: 6-4, 252, 25, third year from Georgia Tech.

81 Josiah Deguara: 6-2, 238, 25, third year from Cincinnati.

49 Dominique Dafney: 6-2, 243, 25, second year from Indiana State.

47 Alizé Mack: 6-4, 251, 25, rookie from Notre Dame.

48 Eli Wolf: 6-4, 238, 25, rookie from Georgia.

Burning Question

Can the tight ends help offset Davante Adams’ absence?

While the focus all offseason has been on the wide receiver depth chart — and rightfully so — the reality is that Aaron Rodgers and the offense need pass-catchers to emerge, and they don’t necessarily have to be at receiver, where the March 17 trade that sent Adams to Las Vegas also left a colossal hole in terms of targets in the passing game.

Adams had 169 targets last season, and some of those almost certainly will be reallocated to the tight ends.

“A lot of what we do in this offense is tailored toward what we can get done at the tight end position, whether it’s pass blocking, run blocking, being able to get out and catch the ball — all of that,” Lewis explained. “We’re going to have a lot put on our shoulders this year with Davante gone and having to spread the ball around and running the ball a little more, which I love.

“We’re not going to go out there and systematically do what we’ve been doing. We’re going to have to be more creative at doing what we’ve been doing.”

On the rise

Davis

One play does not a career make, but there’s no denying Davis, whom the Packers snatched off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 28, got his coaches’ and teammates’ attention with his 22-yard catch on a seam route at Baltimore on Dec. 19.

Although he only caught four total passes in his 14 games with the Packers and played nearly twice as many special-teams snaps (232) as he played offensive snaps (121), Davis got a ton of first-team snaps during the offseason organized team activity and minicamp practices, and with the uncertainty surrounding Tonyan’s return, Davis is clearly in line for huge opportunities if he proves capable.

“You get into that Baltimore game and he makes that big play when (the Ravens) ran that double corner blitz on us, I mean, that got us pretty excited,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “His background’s pretty interesting, having (been) a quarterback (early in college). He’s still, I would say, fairly young at the position. So I think there’s a lot of room for growth in front of him.”

Player to watch

Deguara

Poised to have a surprisingly prominent role as a third-round pick in 2020, Deguara’s rookie season was cut short by an October ACL tear. Although he was cleared for practice in early August last year, he clearly took awhile to get his legs underneath him, but he did have some moments late in the season that were encouraging.

Of the 25 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns Deguara had last year, more than half his receptions (13) and yards (142) came in the final five weeks of the season — including a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown at Detroit in the regular-season finale.

“I expect a big jump from all these guys. (But) I think Josiah’s had a great mindset,” LaFleur said. “I think that you can really see him as the season progressed last year, it seemed like he was playing faster. Definitely knew what to do. Sometimes, any time you’re coming off a pretty significant injury like that, it takes some time. And we were really happy with him at the end of the year. Hopefully he can build upon that.”

Key competition

Lewis vs. Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten

When he entered the league as a first-round pick out of UCLA in the 2006 NFL draft, Lewis’ goal was to carve out a 10-year pro career. He’s about to embark on his 17th season, and his fifth with the Packers.

“I figured 10 was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a great career.’ I figured I’d be tired and ready for it to end,” Lewis said. “And then once I got 10, I was like, ‘Damn, I feel good, like I can still continue to do this.’ Once I got to 13, 14, I was like, ‘Let me see what the record is.’”

The record Lewis researched was which tight ends played the longest in the NFL. He found the record is 17 seasons, and it’s shared by Gonzalez, a 14-time Pro Bowler who retired after the 2013 season and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, and Witten, who spent 2018 as ESPN’s analyst on “Monday Night Football” before returning to play two more seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Lewis will tie them by playing this season and would own the record if he can play in 2023.

“I’m in my second prime as far as run blocking and stuff like that. Obviously, I’m in the trenches with what I (primarily) do,” Lewis said. “If I want to get 18, my heart and my mind have to be aligned like, ‘Yo, I want to go get this record.’”

Numbers game

1

That’s the number of drops Tonyan has had over the past two seasons, out of 88 targets.

His ridiculous catch rate in 2020 (52 out of 59 targets, 88.1%) was the best in the NFL among pass catchers who were targeted at least 50 times. Whenever his return to the lineup happens, his consistency and reliability will be welcomed.