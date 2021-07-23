Packers by position: 'Tough, mean, nasty dudes’ aim for greater production at outside linebacker spots

While depth is important, it’s even more important that the threesome of Smith, Smith and Gary deliver — as good as their position coach feels about them.

The Packers don’t think Barry’s scheme will be all that different for the defensive linemen and edge rushers, but it is possible that Barry will ask Preston Smith to drop into coverage less frequently than he was asked to do so last year under Mike Pettine. At the same time, those drops into coverage became a convenient but inaccurate excuse for the way his production plummeted in his second year in Green Bay.

Barry also wants to get more players involved both on the line and on the edge, so that could mean more playing time for someone like Jonathan Garvin, a seventh-round pick a year ago who flashed in camp last summer, or Randy Ramsey, a developmental prospect who saw action in 12 regular-season games last season — mostly on special teams, although he did play 75 defensive snaps.

“I think the good thing is usually up front, the defensive linemen and pass rushers, those are usually the positions you have a little bit of a rotation,” Barry said. “In today’s NFL, you can’t have enough guys that can rush the passer. And to have Za’Darius, to have Rashan, to have Preston — and then we’ll wait and see who that fourth and fifth guy is — all three of those guys I’m excited (about).