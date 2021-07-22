Packers by position: Still on the cusp of stardom, defensive lineman Kenny Clark aims higher after up-and-down year

GREEN BAY — Still just 25 years old, Kenny Clark is entering his sixth NFL season. And for as good as he’s been at times throughout his Green Bay Packers career, he has not — in large part due to ill-timed injuries — reached the elite level that he or his coaches believe he’s capable of.

Could this be the year that finally changes?

Clark made his first Pro Bowl as an alternate replacement two years ago, but last year didn’t go as he’d hoped — by Clark’s own admission. He suffered a groin injury during the regular-season opener at Minnesota, forcing him out of that game and sidelining him for the next three games before finally returning after the bye week.

When he did, he was rusty and not nearly as disruptive as he needs to be for the defense to be effective — and, having signed a four-year, $70 million extension as training camp began, the conscientious Clark seemed to press.

He was just rounding into form late in the season, and he wound up with more sacks (2.5) in two playoff games than he had in 13 regular-season games (2.0)