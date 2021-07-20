Packers by position: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara an intriguing tight end group with ‘unique chemistry’

“I think (last season) is just a good foundation for what I stand for and what I stand on, just continuing to come in here every day and work, and get better,” Tonyan said. “I stand on my hard work. I stand on coming into work and putting that hard hat on and just working. It’s been great for me thus far and I’m going to continue to do that, and continue to look at the faults in my game and continue to try to bring those up and make those a strength.”

On the rise

Deguara

It’s hard to know just what kind of impact Deguara would have had last season if not for his torn ACL, but judging by how much time Deguara spent working with the No. 1 offense during training camp, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had big plans for him. That Deguara’s season ended after two games was unfortunate, but the timing of the injury and subsequent surgery allowed him to be further along in the rehabilitation process than veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on Dec. 31. The two did rehab work together at organized team activity practices, and while Bakhtiari may not be cleared in time for the Sept. 12 season opener, Deguara could be back in action when camp opens.