Packers by position: Kenny Clark, then what? Packers need up-front improvement on defensive line beyond their man in the middle

“It’s a huge point of emphasis for us. It’s something we’ve devoted a lot of time to studying, looking, compare what we’re doing and what we’re coaching to other teams,” Pettine said.

“We don’t just blindly think, ‘Hey, I’m not going to look at anything else. We have all the answers.’ We look at, was this a schematic thing? Is there something scheme-wise that’s flawed that they took advantage of? Was this a technique thing? Did we give up a big play because we executed the wrong technique? Was it bad footwork or something along those lines? Or was it a personnel thing? Was it simply their X was better than our O? And each of those answers have corresponding responses to it.”

On the rise

Kingsley Keke

It’s abundantly clear that Keke made an impression on Pettine late in the season, even though he played just 94 regular-season snaps. Think of him as the defense’s answer to tight end Jace Sternberger, one of Keke’s draft classmates and former college teammate who flashed late in the season and now is in line for an expanded role in Year 2.