Packers by position: In the wake of Jordan Love pick, will Aaron Rodgers respond with renewed motivation, determination?

“I think in general, competition always brings out the best in others. But he kind of creates his own competition every day.”

For his part, Rodgers insisted during a mid-May conference call with reporters during the COVID-19 interrupted offseason program that he didn’t need Love’s arrival to motivate him.

“I’ve never really needed a ton of external motivation,” said Rodgers, who finished the 2019 regular season having completed 353 of 569 passes (62.0%) for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and 36 sacks for a passer rating of 95.4 — the third-lowest rating of his career. “You always maybe look for one or two things at different times in your career that kind of fire you up. For me, and I’ve said this at my locker many times, the main motivation is to be able to have consistent play as you get on in years.

“I feel really good about where I’m at physically. The goal is, obviously, to play into my 40s. That hasn’t changed. That’s what I’ve been talking about for the last few years. That remains the same. I know the key for that is my physical body and that’s what I focus on. That’s really my motivation is to give myself physically the opportunity to play as long as I want to play. That’s going to be my continued motivation.”