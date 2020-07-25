Packers by position: In a football world filled with uncertainty, Packers enter training camp with all four specialists set

“We tried to adapt and be the best teachers we can be, and be flexible,” Mennenga said of the offseason approach. “We tried to split the groups up among the three of our special-teams coaches to keep the groups a little bit smaller, and then we rotate those groups.

“The players have had a good response. They’re good pros. They adapt to anything that we’ve set forth in front of them, so it’s been good. (We’d) love to see them in person and work with them and be able to get those live reps and those kind of things, but the other 31 teams are going through the same thing. So it’s about how we adapt and make the best of a challenging situation.”

Crosby’s return was absolutely vital, as he’s coming off the best statistical season of his career, having made 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of his field-goal attempts after staving off challenger Sam Ficken in training camp last summer.

“It’s great,” Crosby said after re-signing on a three-year, $12.9 million deal. “It’s going to be amazing to say at the end of these three years to have had 16 years in Green Bay and have kicked in those conditions. It’s going to be pretty awesome. I’m just happy to have the opportunity to go into Year 14 and have all that stuff behind us. The Packers came calling pretty quick at the end of the season. We got a deal done pretty fast there.”