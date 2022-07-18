Packers by position: Having dealt away NFL’s best receiver, Packers know wideout group has potential

GREEN BAY — Give Aaron Rodgers this much: He could have taken the easy way out, delivered a positive-spin answer, and avoided the obvious.

Instead, the Green Bay Packers’ four-time NFL MVP quarterback opted to be honest and realistic about his 2022 wide receiver group, which will not include two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams — whom Rodgers called “the best player I’ve played with” late last season.

Instead, the Packers’ reconstituted receiver room currently includes four rookies in draft picks Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, and undrafted free agent Danny Davis, an ex-University of Wisconsin standout; a former top-5 draft pick who by his own admission has had a disappointing career and hasn’t done enough to stay healthy in Sammy Watkins; a veteran who general manager Brian Gutekunst only acquired last summer because Rodgers insisted in Randall Cobb; and a projected No. 1 wideout in Allen Lazard, whose four-year receiving numbers (109 receptions for 1,448 yards) are less than what Adams put up last season alone (123 receptions, 1,553 yards).

And so, when Rodgers was asked about the group during his two-practice visit to Green Bay for the team’s mandatory minicamp in early June, his answer was … revelatory.

“I like production over potential. We have some production. We have a lot of potential,” Rodgers said matter-of-factly. “So we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability.

“I think that’s the most important thing for those guys. There’s guys who’ve done some things in the league, and there’s guys that haven’t. And they’re going to get opportunities, so reasonable expectations for those (young) guys, and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room.

“Excited about Randall. We’ve played a lot of football together. Excited about Sammy. Excited about Allen Lazard. He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. So I’m not worried about him at all stepping into that role.”

When Rodgers talks about production, there’s a reason: No wide receiver in football has been more productive than Adams, who since the start of the 2016 season has caught more passes (581) for more yards (7,192) and more touchdowns (69) than any other wideout in the NFL.

But after the Packers failed to get a long-term extension done with him a year ago, Adams played out the final year of his existing contract, put up record-breaking single-season numbers and — angered by being franchise tagged and knowing Rodgers couldn’t promise him more than one more season together — forced a March 17 trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’s been reunited with Derek Carr, his college quarterback at Fresno State.

Somewhat forgotten in the uproar about Adams’ departure is the fact that downfield speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also gone, having eschewed the Packers’ post-Adams departure offer and signed instead with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, creating another hole in the depth chart after averaging 30.8 receptions for 538.2 yards and 3.3 touchdowns (and 17.5 yards per catch) over the previous four seasons.

In their absence, the Packers’ strategy at the position appears to include a not-so-healthy dose of hope: Hope that Watkins, playing with Rodgers at quarterback and playing for Matt LaFleur, his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, can be more than the non-factor he was in Baltimore last year; hope that Lazard, a LaFleur favorite because of his willingness to be a “goon” (LaFleur’s word) for the offense, can be far more; hope that 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers, after just four receptions as a rookie, can make a huge Year 2 jump; hope that one of the rookie draft choices — the seventh, 19th and 28th/last wideouts picked — can be bigger factors than other first-year players at the position have been over the past three decades.

Training camp will be spent trying to convert as much of that hope into connectivity as possible, and just how effectively Rodgers can get his new pass-catchers to grasp what he wants from them will decide how quickly the passing game will come together.

“I mean, it’s just like anything. The more these guys can get around each other, the more they can learn each other, the quicker they can start to develop that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field,” LaFleur said.

“I think it’s always important for quarterbacks — whether it’s a receiver, tight end, running back, whoever they’re throwing to — you’ve got to learn how guys move. … There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not something that happens overnight. That’s definitely a process and it takes time for that to develop.”

Here’s a closer look at the wide receiver position as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 27:

Depth chart

13 Allen Lazard: 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, 26 years old, fourth year from Iowa State.

18 Randall Cobb: 5-10, 195, 31, 12th year from Kentucky.

9 Christian Watson: 6-5, 208, 23, rookie from North Dakota State.

11 Sammy Watkins: 6-1, 191, 29, ninth year from Clemson.

8 Amari Rodgers: 5-9, 212, 22, second year from Clemson.

86 Malik Taylor: 6-1, 220, 26, third year from Ferris State.

88 Juwann Winfree: 6-1, 210, 25, third year from Colorado.

87 Romeo Doubs: 6-1, 188, 22, rookie from Nevada.

83 Samori Toure: 6-1, 191, 24, rookie from Nebraska.

20 Danny Davis: 6-1, 188, 22, rookie from Wisconsin.

Burning question

Can the Packers win a Super Bowl with what they have at wide receiver?

Gutekunst is fond of saying that roster building is a 365-days-a-year proposition, so much so that he acknowledged after the draft that he overuses it.

“Roster building’s 365. I say it all the time. I’m sure you guys get sick of it,” Gutekunst replied to a question about the receiver depth chart following the Watson, Doubs and Toure picks. “But it really is.”

Whether Gutekunst believes in his heart that he has what he needs at receiver right now is hard to say. For instance, is it realistic to think Lazard, with far more opportunities than he’d had last season, can double his numbers from 2021 (40 receptions, 513 yards, eight TDs) and cross the 1,000-yard Rubicon and be a legit No. 1 wideout? While his quarterback seems to think so, that feels like a big ask.

Thus, it’s possible Gutekunst will watch the first few weeks of camp and decide the unit needs reinforcements. The marquee name to watch, of course, is Julio Jones, who was in Atlanta with LaFleur in 2015 and ’16, has played in a version of this offense, and at 35 might still have enough left that playing with Rodgers will draw it out.

“We’ll see what’s out there and if we can help our team,” Gutekunst said. “What we did in the draft wouldn’t prevent us from trying to help our team at wide receiver or anywhere else.”

On the rise

Doubs

While reporters were only allowed to attend a handful of offseason organized team activity and minicamp practices, and the usual warning-label reminder about not putting too much stock in helmets-and-shorts accomplishments, the fourth-round pick delivered the most attention-grabbing moments of any of the youngsters. Toure had his moments, too, as did Watson, but Doubs merits closer monitoring than his fourth-round status might initially indicate.

“Whatever that the team needs me to do, I’ll be willing,” Doubs said. “It’s really just a blessing to be here, where I can see myself and how I fit in this system. I’m completely confident.”

Player to watch

Watkins

While no one in the NFL awards points for self-awareness or self-flagellation, Watkins’ willingness to own his prior failings as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft — the same draft in which the Packers took Adams in the second round (No. 53 overall) — was jarring. He not only admitted that his career has been a disappointment, but he took responsibility for that, confessing that his struggles to stay healthy were in large part his own fault.

Whether or not he can finally live up to his potential — on a team that desperately needs him to — will be a colossal factor in how the Packers’ offense comes together as the season develops.

“I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall. My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy,’” Watkins said of his conversations with coach Matt LaFleur and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable — both of whom have coached him at previous stops.

“That’s been the knock on my career — to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of balls.”

Key competition

A rookie free-for-all

Much has been made of the Packers’ long history of rookie receivers’ minimal contributions, but that laundry list of wideouts who developed into outstanding players despite limited initial production — Cobb and Adams among them — comes with an asterisk: In every case, they joined a depth chart with a clear-cut No. 1 at the top.

That’s not the case here, so Watson, Doubs and Toure will all have ample opportunity to fast-track their role in the offense.

“It takes everyone in the room, to prepare how we’re supposed to. There is no ‘I’ in team,” Doubs said. “I just feel great about the room, I feel great about this opportunity, and whether I get it or someone else gets (the opportunity to play a lot), I will continue to push and be the same person as my career goes on.”

Numbers game

1,059, 19

The first number represents the total career receptions by Cobb, Watkins and Lazard, with the soon-to-be 32-year-old Cobb accounting for more than half of them (591). The second number is the combined career regular-season receptions of the other seven wide receivers on the roster. Not that anyone’s counting, but after eight years in Green Bay, Adams takes 669 career receptions with him to Vegas.