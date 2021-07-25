Packers by position: Even with focus on new position, Green Bay's secondary looks like a bright spot

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander might be the star of the Green Bay Packers’ secondary, but the Pro Bowl cornerback probably won’t be the “Star” of new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme.

As good as a cover man as Alexander might be — and make no mistake, the 2018 first-round pick enters his fourth NFL season as one of the league’s best — it seems highly unlikely that Barry would move Alexander inside to the slot, the spot Barry calls the “Star” position. It’s called that because the defense highlights that position as a primary playmaking location, one that soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson manned under Dom Capers from 2009 through 2012.

And while Alexander is a star player, the Packers need him to cover opposing No. 1 wide receivers, and moving him inside full-time would weaken the Packers on the outside. That doesn’t mean Alexander won’t see action at the “Star,” just as the Los Angeles Rams used their No. 1 cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, there periodically last season while Barry was on the Rams’ staff. But someone else likely will have the gig most of the time.

“Last year when I was in Los Angeles, Jalen, he kind of part-timed it. We were able to put him in there in certain gameplans or certain calls or certain situations,” Barry said. “I foresee that being the same thing here.