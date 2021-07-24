Packers by position: At inside linebacker, team hopes youngsters — or De'Vondre Campbell — provide answers

Or, perhaps former draft picks Oren Burks (third round, 2018) or Ty Summers (seventh round, 2019) will get new opportunities in a new scheme. Or maybe rookie sixth-round pick Isaiah McDuffie will earn an early opportunity the way Barnes (an undrafted free agent) and Martin (a fifth-round pick) did last year.

“The position’s the position, it’s really about running to the ball and getting guys on the grass,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, who worked under Barry in Washington, said when asked for his expectations for his guys in the new system. “That part of it, the job description, is very similar. The group got a lot of experience last year. There’s a lot of guys that played a lot of football for us. We’ve got four guys that started games for us (in the past) in that room, which is a good thing.

“There’s going to be some transition as far as the defense, but they’re all guys that have proven that they can learn a defense and do good things out on the football field.”

The Packers moved on from veteran Christian Kirksey after just one season, having signed him to replace departed free agent Blake Martinez (now with the New York Giants). Campbell gives them an intriguing veteran option if the youngsters aren’t what Barry needs at the position.