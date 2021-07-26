Packers by position: As JK Scott and Hunter Bradley must re-prove themselves, they should take a cue from Mason Crosby on special teams

Since then, though, Crosby has been nearly automatic. The rest of 2018, he was 19 for 21 on field-goal attempts and 26 for 26 on extra points. In 2019, he was 22-for-24 on field goals and 40 of 41 on extra points. And last season, he was perfect on field-goal attempts (16-for-16) and went 59 for 63 on extra points.

Add that all up, and over the past 43 regular-season games, Crosby has missed only nine total kicks, He’s 57 for 61 on field-goal attempts (93.4%) and 125 for 130 on extra points (96.2%).

“Sometimes we might forget. He’s basically had one bad game in all these years (since 2012),” Rodgers said late last season. “One year, they bumped his salary down (after a poor 2012) and tied a lot of it to incentives and sure enough he went out and had a hell of a season (in 2013). He’s such a consistent guy. He’s such a fantastic guy. I’m fortunate to have played with him so long. I hope there’s more years together.”

Well, given the uncertainty involving whether Rodgers will report to training camp with Crosby and his fellow veterans, there’s no guarantee the two will have any more years together. But that won’t be because of Crosby, who re-signed with the team before last season (three years, $12.9 million) and is under contract through 2022.