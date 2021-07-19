Packers by position: As Davante Adams enters the final year of his deal as perhaps the NFL’s best receiver, his mates face uncertain futures, too

“Last year, we were virtual before he opted out, so I never met him in person (until this year),” Vrable said. “He's had basically a year and a half to understand our playbook, so I think from that standpoint, he should be great. I'm excited about obviously his physical attributes, but also just kind of his intensity and toughness that I think he will bring to the room.”

Key competition

Receivers vs. a (potential) new QB

Skipping virtually all of the non-mandatory on-field work this offseason, the receivers at the top of the depth chart didn’t get much work with second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who would apparently take over if Aaron Rodgers no-shows for camp and his distaste for the front office bleeds into regular-season play. While they surely have nothing against Love, no doubt it would have benefited all of them to catch more passes from him this offseason, even given the light workload of those practices.

If Rodgers stays away, that group will have to get acclimated to the kid in a hurry, though passing game coordinator Luke Getsy downplayed the impact the receivers’ offseason absence might have on their connection with Love.